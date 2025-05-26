Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad; deputy CMs Pawar, Shinde take stock

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
May 26, 2025 01:08 PM IST

Nashik in northern Maharashtra and Pune, Solapur in western Maharashtra were also severely hit by rains with several highways, residential areas submerged in water

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places for Monday.

Suburban train service in Mumbai was also affected, as several tracks were submerged under water. (PTI photo)
Suburban train service in Mumbai was also affected, as several tracks were submerged under water. (PTI photo)

Maharashtra’s entire Konkan region including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg district has been receiving heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Nashik in northern Maharashtra and Pune, Solapur in western Maharashtra were also severely hit by rains with several highways, residential areas submerged in water.

Suburban train service in Mumbai was also affected, as several tracks were submerged under water.

Also Read: Kemps Corner road disintegrates after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, traffic disrupted

Deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation, Pawar was in Baramati while Shinde reviewed the monsoon situation from the state secretariat directing officials of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg to expedite relief work for those affected.

The deputy CMs also urged people in Mumbai and Konkan areas in particular, to not to go out unless it is necessary.

In Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan region, local train service and road traffic was affected due to water logging on tracks and on roads.

In Nashik city, roads were submerged in water due to heavy rains and in rural parts of the district, onion farmers suffered losses.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad; deputy CMs Pawar, Shinde take stock
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On