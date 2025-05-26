IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad; deputy CMs Pawar, Shinde take stock

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places for Monday. Suburban train service in Mumbai was also affected, as several tracks were submerged under water. (PTI photo)

Maharashtra’s entire Konkan region including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg district has been receiving heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Nashik in northern Maharashtra and Pune, Solapur in western Maharashtra were also severely hit by rains with several highways, residential areas submerged in water.

Suburban train service in Mumbai was also affected, as several tracks were submerged under water.

Deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation, Pawar was in Baramati while Shinde reviewed the monsoon situation from the state secretariat directing officials of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg to expedite relief work for those affected.

The deputy CMs also urged people in Mumbai and Konkan areas in particular, to not to go out unless it is necessary.

In Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan region, local train service and road traffic was affected due to water logging on tracks and on roads.

In Nashik city, roads were submerged in water due to heavy rains and in rural parts of the district, onion farmers suffered losses.