Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

High-end EVs to cost more as bill to increase tax tabled in Maha assembly

BySurendra P Gangan
Mar 20, 2025 06:56 AM IST

The new tax rates will be effective from April 1. The state government expects to earn around ₹1,300 crore a year following the amendment

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the state assembly to amend the Motor Vehicle Act to tax high-end electric vehicles (EVs) and increase the tax on private vehicles running on CNG or LPG, per its announcement in the state budget earlier this month.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The new tax rates will be effective from April 1. The state government expects to earn around 1,300 crore a year following the amendment.

The amendment provides for a 1% increase in motor vehicle tax for privately owned CNG and LPG vehicles. They currently attract a tax of 7-9% depending on the vehicle type and price. Meanwhile, EVs, which aren’t taxed as per government policy, will now attract a 6% tax if they cost more than 30 lakh.

Light motor vehicles carrying goods of up to 7,500 kg will have to pay a one-time tax instead of an annual tax. An official from the state transport department said that the upper limit on motor vehicle tax, ranging between 11% and 20% depending on the type of vehicle, was 20 lakh. “High-end vehicles worth more than 2 crore were also attracting a maximum tax of 20 lakh, which has now been increased to 30 lakh,” the official said.

The state government had not increased taxes on new vehicles for more than two decades, the official added. “Electric vehicles had no motor vehicle tax, but it has now been introduced only for high-end EVs. The Act has the provision of a penalty of 300-500 for the non-payment of tax, in addition to the recovery of the tax. Once passed by both the Houses, the additional taxation will begin to be implemented from April 1.”

State finance minister Ajit Pawar had announced an increase in the motor vehicle tax in his budget speech on March 10.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On