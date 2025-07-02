MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said it would set up a special investigation team (SIT) comprising senior IAS and IPS officers to probe the state-wide teacher recruitment scam. School education minister Dada Bhuse said the SIT will complete its investigation in the next three to four months. High-level SIT to probe teacher recruitment scam

The scam first surfaced in Nagpur, where 580 fake teachers and non-teaching staff were found to have been recruited in 12 government-aided schools by using fake signatures and documents. Senior education officials are also allegedly involved.

The issue was raised in the state assembly by legislators demanding action against the government officials. They also demanded that guilty officials and directors of schools be booked for “treason”.

“The matter is not limited to Nagpur as complaints are coming in from many places. An independent SIT will be formed comprising senior IAS, IPS and law officers, who will investigate all the cases, irrespective of where the irregularities took place. Stern action will be taken against those involved,” Bhuse said.

He also told the legislative assembly that the police are investigating a case relating to Nagpur and that 19 people have been booked so far. In addition, the school education department has set up a committee headed by the director (schemes) to conduct an internal investigation.