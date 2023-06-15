High-power committee to scrutinise 70-crore tab tender

Mumbai: A ₹70-crore tender floated by the then additional chief secretary Nand Kumar for purchase of tablets a day before his retirement, which kicked up a controversy, is now under scanner. The state government has decided to scrutinise the tender by a high-power committee. HT Image

It was alleged that Kumar, a former IAS officer and the then additional chief secretary for the Employment Guarantee Scheme, speeded up the process for issuing tender for the purchase of 26,250 electronic tablets and exaggerated the cost involved.

In his letter to chief minister Eknath Shinde, the leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve in the Legislative council had alleged corruption in the tender process and demanded a probe into the matter by a special investigation team (SIT). He also asked for the tender to be cancelled.

“After the complaint, Kumar was summoned by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) before his retirement, to explain his side. Meanwhile, the state government received another complaint from a legislator. It was pointed out that the bidders formed a cartel to bag the supply contract,” an official said.

“Besides, according to the government decision of December 1, 2016, it is necessary to get the permission of a high-power committee of the state for any purchase above ₹5 crore. However, the committee’s permission was not taken,” the official said, adding, “As the high-power committee is bypassed in the tab purchase process, the government has sent the purchase to the committee for scrutiny.” The report of the committee is likely to become significant ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly.

Kumar retired from the service on May 31 and the complaint was sent to the CMO on May 30. In that tender, along with the cost of the tab, the cost of a GIS mobile application was also included, which means an additional ₹35 crore expenditure for the same though the Central government has made the mobile application available free of charge. The Opposition had also raised this issue and demanded an inquiry into the decision to purchase tablets.

Meanwhile, terming the allegations as baseless, Kumar said, “It is basically a fight among the suppliers.”