Hindi imposition row: BJP not backing down, to ‘take truth to people’

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to give in to growing opposition from regional parties against its decision to make Hindi the default third language in schools across Maharashtra from Class 1. The party will instead "set the right narrative" and "take the truth to people" ahead of local body polls across the state later this year, according to party insiders.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Maharashtra BJP’s core committee on Thursday evening at the official residence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Apart from its strategy for the upcoming local body polls, the state BJP’s top brass also discussed how to tackle the issue of Marathi pride raked up by parties such as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which have claimed that the Mahayuti government is trying to impose Hindi in Maharashtra’s schools. The BJP resolved not to fall prey to the trap and tackle it skillfully, according to a senior party leader who was present at the meeting.

“The leaders expressed the need to set the right narrative and convey the right message to citizens—that the decision to grant Marathi the status of a classical language was made possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was decided that the party should take up the benefits of the status for the preservation and promotion of the [Marathi] language to the people,” said the senior party leader. The decision to grant classical status to Marathi was announced by the Union Cabinet in October last year, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

During the meeting, BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, said that the Opposition is spreading a misconception about the state government’s decision to introduce Hindi in primary education, said the senior leader.

“Hindi has not been imposed as a compulsory language, but a misconception is being spread. The opposition parties, especially the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, are likely to play the Marathi pride card in the elections, as they have been doing in previous polls. While discussing the matter, the leaders pressed for the need to take the truth to the people,” added the senior leader.

While presenting the facts to the people, Fadnavis has advised BJP leaders to be cautious when reacting to the Opposition’s criticism. The party leadership also expressed dissatisfaction with the stand taken by its partners, especially the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on the issue. NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has said that Hindi should be taught from Class 5.

Apart from the chief minister, Thursday’s meeting was attended by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, working president Ravindra Chavan, joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash, former state unit chief Raosaheb Danve, higher education minister Chandrakant Patil, and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

“BJP is a staunch supporter of Marathi, but it also respects the other languages,” said Shelar on Friday. “We ensured the classical language status for Marathi, and Hindi has not been made compulsory in the schools.”