History sheeter, who fled from custody, committed three thefts while on the run, held

Mumbai: A 47-year-old history sheeter, who allegedly fled from police custody, was arrested ten days later on Sunday, police officials said, adding that the accused, identified as Mangesh alias Manish Parte, committed three thefts while he was on the run. A police officer from the crime branch said that Parte had not returned to his Virar home after fleeing and had nowhere to go. “We had started scanning the CCTVs of the spot from where he fled and found that Parte had boarded a train. We then followed Parte through CCTV cameras and found him sleeping at Borivali station. The team of crime branch officers arrested Parte early on Sunday,” he said (HT PHOTO)

On October 3, the police arrested Parte for allegedly robbing a bag from a devotee at the Ambe Mata temple in Virar East. “On October 5, when Parte was being taken to the Jivdani Hospital in Chandansar, Virar East, he pushed the constable and fled, after which the police launched a manhunt for him,” a police officer said.

Pramod Badhak, senior police inspector, crime branch, Unit 3, said that they had altered their informers and had been scanning the CCTVs of the region and the railway stations when they found Parte asleep on a railway platform at Borivali station. “During the investigation, we unearthed that Parte had committed three bag thefts in Dadar, Borivali and Palghar in the past ten days to sustain his addiction for drugs for his drug addiction,” he said.

According to the crime branch, the 47-year-old accused was arrested earlier in 2007 for allegedly killing his brother, Nitin Parte, 30, over property issues. “After he was arrested, he was lodged in a jail from where he was released on bail a few years earlier,” the crime branch officer said.

