News / Cities / Mumbai News / History sheeter, who fled from custody, committed three thefts while on the run, held

History sheeter, who fled from custody, committed three thefts while on the run, held

ByMegha Sood
Oct 16, 2023 06:32 AM IST

On October 3, the police arrested Parte for allegedly robbing a bag from a devotee at the Ambe Mata temple in Virar East. “On October 5, when Parte was being taken to the Jivdani Hospital in Chandansar, Virar East, he pushed the constable and fled, after which the police launched a manhunt for him,” a police officer said

Mumbai: A 47-year-old history sheeter, who allegedly fled from police custody, was arrested ten days later on Sunday, police officials said, adding that the accused, identified as Mangesh alias Manish Parte, committed three thefts while he was on the run.

A police officer from the crime branch said that Parte had not returned to his Virar home after fleeing and had nowhere to go. “We had started scanning the CCTVs of the spot from where he fled and found that Parte had boarded a train. We then followed Parte through CCTV cameras and found him sleeping at Borivali station. The team of crime branch officers arrested Parte early on Sunday,” he said (HT PHOTO)
A police officer from the crime branch said that Parte had not returned to his Virar home after fleeing and had nowhere to go. “We had started scanning the CCTVs of the spot from where he fled and found that Parte had boarded a train. We then followed Parte through CCTV cameras and found him sleeping at Borivali station. The team of crime branch officers arrested Parte early on Sunday,” he said (HT PHOTO)

On October 3, the police arrested Parte for allegedly robbing a bag from a devotee at the Ambe Mata temple in Virar East. “On October 5, when Parte was being taken to the Jivdani Hospital in Chandansar, Virar East, he pushed the constable and fled, after which the police launched a manhunt for him,” a police officer said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Pramod Badhak, senior police inspector, crime branch, Unit 3, said that they had altered their informers and had been scanning the CCTVs of the region and the railway stations when they found Parte asleep on a railway platform at Borivali station. “During the investigation, we unearthed that Parte had committed three bag thefts in Dadar, Borivali and Palghar in the past ten days to sustain his addiction for drugs for his drug addiction,” he said.

A police officer from the crime branch said that Parte had not returned to his Virar home after fleeing and had nowhere to go. “We had started scanning the CCTVs of the spot from where he fled and found that Parte had boarded a train. We then followed Parte through CCTV cameras and found him sleeping at Borivali station. The team of crime branch officers arrested Parte early on Sunday,” he said.

According to the crime branch, the 47-year-old accused was arrested earlier in 2007 for allegedly killing his brother, Nitin Parte, 30, over property issues. “After he was arrested, he was lodged in a jail from where he was released on bail a few years earlier,” the crime branch officer said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out