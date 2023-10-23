History-sheeter arrested for molesting 9-year-old boy

Thane: A history-sheeter was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old minor boy in a toilet and threatening to kill him if he told anyone in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 2. HT Image

The arrested accused has been identified as Babar Akbar Ansari, age 21, resident of Titwala.

According to the police, the children live in a building in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 2 area. Babar used to live next to them. But he was chased out of the area after the residents realised that he had sexually assaulted a child several times. The police were also warned and asked him to change the place after which he went to Titwala.

On Saturday, Ansari came to Ulhasnagar and grabbed a nine-year-old boy from his old building, took him near the common toilet, and forcefully molested the boy.

After molesting the boy, he threatened to kill him if he told anyone about the incident.

Meanwhile, the victim told his mother about the incident after escaping from his clutches, she was shocked, and took him to the Ulhasnagar police station and narrated the incident to the victim. As soon as the victim’s mother (age 36) complained, the police registered a case against Babar late on October 21 at Ulhasnagar.

Senior Police inspector, Dilip Fulpagare, said, “ We have arrested the accused immediately under stringent POCSO sections and produced him in the court. The court has remanded him in police custody up to October 26.”

A case has been registered in the police station under Section 506 of IPC and Section 4,6,8,10,12 of POCSO.

