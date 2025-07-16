Homeopaths demand registration under MMC, to go on hunger strike from July 16

Mumbai: The Maharashtra United Homeopathic Doctors Front (MUHDF) will go on a three-day hunger strike at Azad maidan starting Wednesday against the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the state government’s decision to withdraw the registration of homeopathy doctors under the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The homeopathy front has requested that this issue be raised in the legislative assembly and their registration under the MMC be reinstated.

After the MMC recently decided to allow homeopathic practitioners who have completed a certificate course in modern pharmacology (CCMP) to register and practice allopathic medicine, various organisations protested, leading to the withdrawal of the decision. Organisations including the IMA, the Maharashtra Senior Residents Doctors Association (MSRDA) opposed the registration calling it a risk to public health. The IMA even threatened a strike if homeopaths were allowed to practice allopathic medicine.

After the recent decision, the homeopathic community announced its hunger strike beginning 11am on Wednesday and continuing overnight till July 18. Stating that the move was biased and discriminatory, a notice by the homeopathic front said, “This is a grave injustice to 100,000 homeopathy doctors of the state. Thousands of doctors will join us tomorrow.”

The homeopathy front has requested that this issue be raised in the legislative assembly and their registration under the MMC be reinstated. “We will be protesting this until our demands are met. We just want registration under MMC. There are no government jobs for homeopathy doctors and we want to be primary healthcare providers,” said Dr. Jayant Ranjane, a member of the front.