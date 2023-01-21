Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hotelier found with revolver near the venue of PM’s rally

Hotelier found with revolver near the venue of PM’s rally

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Since he did not give satisfactory answers and failed to produce any document supporting possession of a legal firearm, an offence under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against him, the officer added

The BKC police also arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly tried to enter the PM Modi’s public rally at MMRDA on Thursday. Police officials said the accused tried to enter the VVIP section of the rally venue using a forged identity card in the name of the National Security Guard (NSG). (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai: A 39-year-old man was booked by the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police after a revolver was found in his possession shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally on Thursday.

The man, identified as Kantaram Gaikwad, was caught on suspicion after he was found roaming around near the MMRDA ground in BKC before PM’s rally.

Gaikwad is in the hotel and transport business and lives in Bhiwandi.

On Thursday evening he was stopped by a team of policemen posted for security and patrolling around the MMRDA ground before the Prime Minister’s scheduled rally.

“Gaikwad was found roaming around suspiciously and hence he was stopped and searched by the police team. After a revolver was found in his possession, he was taken to the BKC police station for questioning,” said a police officer.

Since he did not give satisfactory answers and failed to produce any document supporting possession of a legal firearm, an offence under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against him, the officer added. “We have seized his revolver and asked him to produce relevant documents – like a licence to possess a firearm. He did not try to enter the political event. Prima facie it does not seem that the suspect was planning to commit any wrong at the venue,” said DCP zone 8, Dixit Gedam.

He further added, “We are thoroughly probing all aspects in the case and checking his background as well.”

After hours of investigation, Gaikwad was not arrested and was allowed to go after police served him a notice under section 41(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, the BKC police arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly tried to enter the PM’s public rally at MMRDA on Thursday.

Police officials said the accused tried to enter the VVIP section of the rally venue using a forged identity card in the name of the National Security Guard (NSG).

Story Saved
