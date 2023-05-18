MUMBAI: A house help working for Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was arrested late on Tuesday night for allegedly stealing a pair of diamond earrings worth ₹5 lakh from her Khar residence. House help of Salman Khan’s sister arrested for stealing diamond earrings worth ₹ 5 lakh

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Hegde.

Arpita had told the police that she had kept the earrings in a makeup tray inside the bathroom on Sunday. She saw the jewellery at the same spot on Monday but could not find it on Tuesday afternoon.

The police later interrogated everyone with access to her fourth floor flat in Sadguru Flying Carpet, Khar.

“The accused acted suspicious, so we asked him more pointed questions. Hegde used to clean the bathroom in the house, so he had easy access to it as well. We later found the missing earrings,” the police said.

The accused was booked for stealing the valuables. Hegde was produced in a court, which remanded him in 10-day police custody.