How did Ajit Pawar outsmart uncle Sharad Pawar? Timeline of the political coup

In a significant blow to the Sharad Pawar faction, the Election Commission on Tuesday awarded the name and symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar. NCP party workers of Ajit Pawar group celebrate after Election commission granted them "Clock" and Party name , outside NCP party office, Mantaralaya, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. ((Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times))

Ajit Pawar's rise against Sharad Pawar: A timeline

2019: In an early morning ceremony in November 2019, Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy of Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis after weeks of uncertainty over the government formation following the state assembly elections. However, it lasted only for three days as junior Pawar was not able to garner his party's backing and he returned to Sharad Pawar's fold.

2019 to 2022: Ajit Pawar served as the deputy chief minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government until it was toppled by Shinde-Fadnavis's coup.

2022-2023: Following the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, Ajit Pawar assumed the role of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

April 2023: Rumours circulated that Ajit Pawar might support the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance. He remained absent from many party events during this period. Although Ajit Pawar praised PM Modi in several statements, he consistently asserted his loyalty to the NCP.

May 2023: Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president post, sparking speculations that Ajit Pawar was eyeing the position. However, Sharad Pawar later withdrew his resignation.

June 2023: Sharad Pawar appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as joint working presidents of the party, but Ajit Pawar was not given any party post. Ajit Pawar openly expressed his desire for a party post instead of the role of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

July 2023: Ajit Pawar extended support to the Maharashtra government and took oath as joint deputy CM. Consequently, the Eknath Shinde-led state government now has two deputy CMs, the other being Devendra Fadnavis.

What's next for Sharad Pawar faction?

• After the poll panel's decision, the Sharad Pawar group can now choose a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. They need to make this decision by 3 pm on Wednesday.

• Jitendra Awhad, the leader of the Sharad Pawar faction, said that they plan to go to the Supreme Court. He expressed confidence that Sharad Pawar, like a phoenix, will make a comeback.

• The Supreme Court has also given Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar until February 15 to decide on the disqualification petitions against the MLAs of the Ajit Pawar group filed by the Sharad Pawar faction.