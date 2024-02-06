In Ajit vs Sharad Pawar ruling, Election Commission has advice for political parties

While the Election Commission on Tuesday ruled in favour of Ajit Pawar's faction, granting it the name and symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party, it also raised the issue of non-transparent functioning within political parties and the lack of democratic processes in organisational elections, which often result in disputes and factionalism. Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar shared a dias in Mumbai on June 21, 2023. (HT FILE)

The poll panel highlighted that many political parties are not conducting regular organisational elections in accordance with their party constitutions. Instead, these elections are either not held at all, conducted improperly, or manipulated to serve the interests of select individuals or groups within the party, the EC pointed out.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Such actions on the part of the political parties not only affect the Commission's scope in applying the test of Party Constitution in adjudicating the dispute cases but also renders ineffective the application of test of majority in the organizational wing of the Party,” the poll body said.

It also flagged that such practices undermine the democratic principles upon which these parties are founded and lead to a concentration of power within a few individuals, turning the party into a "private fiefdom."

The EC further pointed out that the absence of democratic internal structures within political parties exacerbates internal disputes, leading to factionalism. When disputes arise and are brought before the EC, factions often claim numerical superiority without adhering to democratic processes outlined in their party constitutions, it said.

“Such party structures fail to inspire confidence of the Commission and the Commission is forced to ignore the numerical strength of opposing factions in the Organisational Wing despite being conscious of its importance and role as the building block of the party,” EC added.

The EC urged political parties to prioritise transparency and accountability in their internal processes. It also advised parties to conduct organisational elections in a democratic manner, adhering to their party constitutions, and ensuring that all relevant information regarding the electoral process is documented and made public. This includes disclosing details such as the electoral college, dates, times, and venues of elections, as well as the list of elected officebearers.

The EC encouraged political parties to voluntarily disclose information about their party constitutions, any amendments made to them, and the mechanisms for addressing complaints within their organizations. Such disclosures, the EC said, will help uphold the integrity of the democratic process and keep the electorate informed about the internal workings of political parties.