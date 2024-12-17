MUMBAI: Unitree G1, a humanoid robot which is a powerful fusion of artificial intelligence and sustainability projects, will be the main attraction of Techfest 2024, the annual technology festival of IIT Bombay. The festival will run from December 17 to 19. Humanoid robot highlight of IIT Techfest ’24

Unitree G1, an advanced humanoid robot from China, known for human interaction, will visit India for the first time. Apart from this, various technological innovations, domestic and international, will be part of the festival.

The Office of Research and Development will showcase the research projects of IIT Bombay. The exhibition will display projects and innovations, including working models and product demos from academic units, highlighting advancements in technology.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Samir Kamat, on Tuesday. He will address the gathering on ‘Defence R&D—Challenges and Opportunities’. Jeet Adani, son of Gautam Adani, will address the gathering on Day 1. On Day 2, Velumani Arokiaswamy, creator of Thyrocare, and K Rajalakshmi Menon, a distinguished scientist at DRDO, will present impactful insights from their fields.

Apart from technologists and entrepreneurs, former chief justice N V Ramana will also be present on Day 3. Other guests include entrepreneur Ananya Birla and founder of the Parikrma Humanity Foundation Shukla Bose, who will inspire attendees with stories of innovation and social impact. All three days of the festival will have competitions like robowars and hackathons.