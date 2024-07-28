Husband, and in-laws booked after 28-year-old woman dies by suicide

MUMBAI: A WhatsApp voice note sent by a 28-year-old woman before her suicide, on July 24, helped the Mulund police unearth a case of relentless harassment of the victim by her in-laws. The police on Saturday registered a case against the woman’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law for abetting her suicide by putting her through harassment and constant taunting. HT Image

According to investigators, the woman, a native of Pune, got married in April 2022 and moved to Mulund at her in-laws’ place. She was not allowed to speak with her parents and was subjected to belittling and taunting almost every day. She was also asked to hand over her monthly salary to her husband.

The officers said on July 24, she died by suicide by hanging herself in Mulund. The police said a voice message shared by the victim’s younger sister helped them book the in-laws. “Before ending her life, the woman sent a voice message on WhatsApp to her younger sister detailing the torture she was subjected to by her in-laws,” said an officer.

“The worried sister tried responding to her messages and calling but she couldn’t get through,” added the officer.

Hours after the incident, the woman was informed that her elder sister hanged herself and was rushed to Aditi Hospital in Mulund. When the family members reached there, they learnt that Sonam was pronounced dead by the doctors.

“The victim’s father, 60, a resident of Pune, told us that he was aware of the harassment and taunting faced by his daughter every day and said she was forced to cut off all ties with them. The father said his daughter started working in a private firm in Mumbai and her husband used to manage her bank account and left no money for her,” said an officer.

“We have registered an FIR against the husband and in-laws under section 108 (abetment of suicide) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are further investigating the matter and collecting more evidence,” said the police officer.