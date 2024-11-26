MUMBAI: The Ghatkopar police have booked the husband and the in-laws of a 24-year-old woman who died by suicide on Sunday. The police said the deceased had married the accused in October last year. Soon after marriage, the husband and his family allegedly started physically and mentally harassing her, which led her to take the drastic step, the police said. Husband, in-laws booked for 24-year-old’s death by suicide

The case was registered by the brother of the deceased as their parents passed away 12 years ago. He told police that his sister married the accused on 8 October, 2023. Two months into the marriage, the couple started having arguments over small issues.

He alleged that in October this year, his sister saw pictures of a girl in her husband’s mobile phone with whom he was in a relationship before marriage. This created more friction in the marriage with the deceased leaving her husband’s house in Ghatkopar and staying with her brother in Dombivali. During this time, the deceased had made an attempt at suicide when the husband had come to take her back forcibly, but her brother was able to stop her on time. She eventually returned to her in-laws’ house after persuasion.

On Sunday, when the family was having dinner, she locked herself inside the bedroom. When she did not respond to repeated calls by the family, they broke open the door and found that she had died by suicide.

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the husband and his family.

