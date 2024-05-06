Husband stabs wife to death in Malabar Hill slum in front of sons

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Saturday night after a heated argument erupted between them over dinner. , Anjali Vardam, 36, a resident of Shimla Nagar.

According to the police, the deceased, Anjali Vardam, 36, a resident of Shimla Nagar slum in Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, stayed with her husband Ajay and two sons. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim in her chest.

The couple’s 16-year-old son alerted relatives staying close. The relatives rushed the injured victim to Bhatia Hospital where she was declared dead. The police have arrested the deceased’s mother -in-law, Asha alias Saraswati Shashikant Vardam, 62, while her son (the deceased’s husband) is absconding. The police have formed several teams to trace him.

Ajay was working on a construction site as a labourer while his wife worked as a domestic help. The incident occurred on Saturday night between 10 pm to 10:30 pm, when the Vardam couple and their sons, aged 16 and 7, were having dinner. Police say that the trigger for the fight was that Ajay suspected his wife’s character and they had fought over his suspicion.

During the fight, Ajay got annoyed and he picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Anjali’s left chest. Both the sons fled from the house. Ajay and his mother then cleaned the bloodstains on the floor and changed the deceased’s clothes. The elder son informed the other relatives nearby. They rushed her to Bhatia hospital.

“The Malabar Hill police were informed about the incident. Post mortem was conducted and during inquiry the facts came out. Police registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against Ajay and his mother based on the complaint given by Ashok Nalavde, deceased’s brother. The mother was arrested while the police are searching for the husband,” said a police officer.