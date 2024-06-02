I do not remember anything as I was drunk: Pune teen to cops on Porche accident

PUNE: On Saturday Pune police questioned the 17-year-old, who allegedly drove his Porsche over two IT professionals on May 19, at the Yerwada observation home where he has been residing since May 22. Porsche car which was involved in the accident that killed two in Pune (File Photro)

Through the interrogation, which lasted over an hour (11:30 am to 12:30 pm), the minor told the police that as he was drunk at the time of the accident he could not remember anything. He was questioned in the presence of his mother, who was arrested on Saturday, and crime branch officials including assistant commissioner of police Sunil Tambe and district child protection officer.

Despite efforts to elicit information, the juvenile remained tight-lipped during questioning, said police.

“Our officials asked the minor about his location before the accident, his presence in Blak and Cosie pubs, driving the Porsche, details of the accident, tampering of evidence, collection of blood samples and medical tests. To all the questions, the minor had a single answer – that he had no memory of anything as he was drunk,” said a crime branch official. Initial probe had revealed that the minor and his friends had consumed alcoholic drinks at the two pubs where they ran a cumulative bill of ₹48,000.

A couple of days after the accident, police had recorded statements of the two other minors who were in the car.