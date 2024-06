Pune car crash: Police form more than 12 teams to investigate multiple aspects

Pune, Police have formed more than a dozen teams comprising 100 personnel to look into various aspects of the wide-range investigation into the Porsche car crash case allegedly involving a minor driver, an officer said on Saturday. HT Image

Police have registered three separate cases after the car allegedly driven by a minor boy fatally knocked down two IT professionals travelling on a bike in Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

The three cases include FIRs regarding the accident and the second one against the bar that served liquor to the juvenile. Police have booked the boy's father, a builder, for allowing him to drive the car without a valid license. A third case is about the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to take the blame for the accident.

Among the boy's family members, police have so far arrested his father, grandfather, and his mother after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with hers, Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar said on Saturday.

Other persons in police custody are two doctors of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital and an employee for allegedly swapping the blood sample of the minor boy.

Police have invoked the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, Motor Vehicle Act, and Prevention of Corruption Act.

"To ensure that the probe is conducted professionally and effectively, we have deployed multiple teams. Approximately 100 police personnel, including officers, are looking after different aspects of the case," said Shailesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police ,

Police have formed three teams comprising 8 to 10 personnel each for investigating the three registered cases, two teams for documentation to strengthen the case, a team for CCTV footage monitoring, three teams for technical analysis and as many for field operations. One team each is assigned the task of escorting the accused and for communication.

"This multi-faceted approach aims to cover all aspects of the investigation, ensuring thorough and meticulous handling of the case," said Balkawade.

As part of their probe, the police also spoke to the minor for about an hour at the observation home, where he has been sent till June 5, in his mother’s presence. An official, however, said "they were not forthcoming during the probe".

