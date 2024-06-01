Pune Porsche crash: ‘Didn’t make a single call to top cop', says Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday denied he made phone calls to the Pune Police commissioner in connection with the Porsche accident case. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he has not made a single call to the Pune Police commissioner in the Porsche accident case. (PTI file)

“I often call the commissioner of police over multiple issues but I haven't made a single call to him in this case," PTI quoted Pawar as saying.



Two software engineers Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were killed in Pune's Kalyani Nagar in the wee hours of May 19 after a Porsche allegedly driven by a drunk teenager hit them.



Pawar also defended his party's MLA Sunil Tingre, who is facing allegations of intervention to ensure that the teen received favourable treatment from the police.



“Sunil Tingre is an MLA of the area where the incident took place. Whenever such incidents take place, the local MLA often visits the site. Did Sunil Tingre try to suppress the matter? The allegations against him are baseless," he added.

Ajit Pawar said that deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the home department, had instructed the Pune police the day after the accident to carry out an intensive probe.

“Even the chief minister (Eknath Shinde) has given the right instructions. Action was taken against those police officials who initially delayed the procedure. Those from Sassoon General Hospital who were involved in the case have also faced police action,” he added.



The teenager is lodged in an observation home till June 5. His father Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Agarwal, have been arrested for allegedly

kidnapping the family’s driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame. The duo is currently in judicial custody.

Two doctors and a staffer from the Sassoon hospital have also been arrested for allegedly swapping the minor’s blood samples with those of his mother to show that he was not drunk at the time of the accident.

The accused teenager's mother was arrested on Saturday by the Pune Police. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were swapped with those of his mother.



