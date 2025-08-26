‘I have 12k proofs against Sanjay Shirsat in 5,000-crore land scam: Rohit Pawar

MUMBAI: Days after he was asked to give evidence in support of his allegations against Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat, NCP legislator Rohit Pawar on Monday declared that he had collected over 12,000 evidentiary documents and would hand them over to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Demanding the social justice minister’s resignation within two days, Rohit reiterated that Shirsat, during his tenure as the chairman of CIDCO, had illegally handed over a 15-acre prime plot in Navi Mumbai worth ₹5,000 crore to a certain Biwalkar family and received a kickback on the deal. The proposal was approved during the previous Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde. Rohit Pawar. August 20, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Rohit declared that Shirsat took the decision even when an affidavit filed by CIDCO was before the Supreme Court, stating that the lands belonging to the Biwalkar family were a gift from the British and were not eligible to avail of the benefits of the 12.5 percent land scheme (in which 12.5 percent of land is returned to those whose land is acquired by the government).

The NCP MLA said that he had collated all the documents in a pen drive and would send it to Fadnavis for action. “I don’t have a truckful or carful of proof but I do have a bag of around 12,000 documents. I will send it to the CM, who is a smart leader and will see what action he is going to take,” Rohit told reporters at the NCP (SP) headquarters.

The dossier includes the Biwalkar family’s 1993 application for the benefits of the 12.5 scheme, four rejection orders issued by CIDCO, a report from the law and judiciary department, a communication from the state urban development department, CIDCO resolutions, and even affidavits submitted to the Supreme Court.

“CIDCO turned down the Biwalkar family’s claim four times—in 1994, 1995, 2010 and 2023,” revealed Rohit. “On April 18, 1994, CIDCO rejected the proposal saying they were not entitled to get the land under the scheme as they were not self-cultivating it. The matter was in the courts between 1967 and 1981. Despite all this, Shirsat, during his tenure, overturned the rejections and cleared the allotment. This is a scam that runs into thousands of crores.” Rohit also questioned how such an allotment could go through when the case related to the land belonging to the Biwalkar family was still pending before the Supreme Court.

The NCP (SP) legislator said that the state government and CIDCO were now jointly fighting the Biwalkar family’s case in the Supreme Court. “They have filed an affidavit with the apex court that all the land parcels belonging to the Biwalkar family are inaam (gifted),” he said. “With this decision, they have contradicted their own stand on the matter. This is not just contempt of court but a betrayal of public trust.”

Coming down heavily on Shirsat, Rohit said that a corrupt minister like him had no right to remain in office. “If the government needs funds, it should go to the treasury, not siphon off money through land worth crores,” he said. “We have submitted all the proof in writing. If Shirsat is not removed within two days, we will decide our next move after Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Shirsat did not reply to calls and text messages from HT.