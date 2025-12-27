Ideology on hold as parties do the math for Maharashtra’s civic polls

* In Pune: NCP (SP) may tie up with NCP Pune, India - October 29, 2018: Nationalist Congress Party leaders Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar at the samvidhan bachao (save the Constitution) rally organised at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Monday. in Pune, India, on Monday, October 29, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

* In Pimpri-Chinchwad: NCP (SP) may tie up with NCP

* In Mumbai: Congress is going solo

* In Pune: Congress could partner with the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance

* In Nashik: Congress could partner with the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance

* In Panvel: Congress could partner with the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance

MUMBAI: This is election arithmetic – equations that don’t balance ideologically but add up neatly at the ballot box. Formulae like these are being worked out across Maharashtra, as political parties trade ideology for votes in one of the most fractured contests the state has seen.

Leaders of the NCP and NCP (SP), which suffered a bitter split in 2023, are engaged in intense discussions for an alliance in the upcoming civic polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In these two municipal corporations, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will not be contesting with its Mahayuti allies, the BJP and Shiv Sena. Teaming up with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will give it a better chance of winning.

The two parties are likely to announce their alliance in these two cities in a couple of days.

In some cities in Vidarbha, however, the NCP may contest with its Mahayuti ally, the BJP. The latter figures taking the NCP along will improve its electoral chances in these cities.

As opportunistic politics gains ground in the January 15 municipal elections, the Congress is working out its own formulae, hoping to stay in the race. The party has refused to ally with the Thackeray cousins in Mumbai, for fear of alienating the North Indian vote due to the MNS’s violent stand on “migrants”. But the Congress is exploring a possible alliance with the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS in Pune, Nashik and Panvel.

Here’s what the backend maths looks like. The undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had ruled the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations for a long time before the BJP began to dominate them. Since the BJP and NCP failed to reach a consensus on seat-sharing here, as both parties are strong on-ground, they agreed to contest against each other.

Leaders from both NCP factions saw this as an opportunity to make a joint bid for power and set aside their differences. Over the last two days, NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe and senior party leader Ankush Kakade have been meeting Ajit Pawar to decide on seat-sharing in the two civic bodies.

Justifying the move, a senior NCP (SP) leader said, “Local level leaders and workers, our foot soldiers, need to hold power in local bodies to remain relevant politically. Even if we don’t emerge victorious, at least some of our candidates will get elected and we can maintain a presence.”

The two NCP factions may contest together in Thane and Nashik as well, as the BJP has kept the NCP out of its alliance with the Shiv Sena in both these cities.

Other parties too are following the same model. The Congress chose not to go with Uddhav and Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, thanks to the MNS’s agitations against North Indian “migrants” in the 2000s. “We do not believe in discrimination on grounds of religion, caste or language,” said Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, on why the party is going solo in the BMC elections.

However, her party is considering an alliance with the Thackerays’ Sena (UBT) and MNS in Pune, Nashik and Panvel. In Thane too, the Congress is not averse to a Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) axis since it has limited presence there.

While the BJP and NCP will face off in Pune district, the two parties have found common ground in two civic bodies in Vidarbha – Amravati and Chandrapur. The Congress has a strong presence in Amravati, which is why the BJP wants both its Mahayuti allies on board there.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, which has a significant Muslim population, the BJP will not contest with the NCP. Here, the BJP has taken a strong Hindutva line, while the NCP has been insisting on upholding secular credentials. It’s the same in Mumbai, where the BJP is not allying with the NCP.

“In politics, you have to look at the equations on the ground. In cities like Mumbai and Sambhajinagar, the Congress and Sena (UBT) will benefit where minority votes can tilt the balance. Having parties like the NCP and AIMIM contest separately could take a chunk of minority votes, which could work to our advantage,” said a senior BJP leader.

“Most parties are saying their alliances are based on local situations or equations. This is partly true. Their decisions are aimed at either winning anyhow or staying relevant in that city,” said Hemant Desai, a political commentator.

Maharashtra’s political landscape is also more fractured than it was until a few years ago, due to the split in two major political parties, the Shiv Sena in 2022 and NCP in 2023, he pointed out. “The competition is more cut-throat than ever, triggering a scramble at the local level. This too is reflected in these opportunistic alliances.”

In the January 15 election in 29 civic bodies, including major cities in Maharashtra, neither are the ruling Mahayuti partners, nor the three main parties in the opposition Maha Vilas Aghadi (MVA) contesting all the civic bodies together. Only one thing’s sure: the Congress and the BJP will not join forces. Beyond that certainty, everything else is up for calculation.