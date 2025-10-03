‘If Mahayuti is not elected in civic polls, Mumbai will regress by 25 years’: Shinde

MUMBAI: Lashing out at his bete noire Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde on Thursday declared that Mumbai would “go back by 25 years” if the Mahayuti was not elected in the coming civic polls. Speaking at the Sena’s Dusshera rally at the NESCO grounds at Goregaon, the deputy CM said, “We have to take Mumbai ahead. All of us must sink our differences and work.” Mumbai, India - October 02, 2025: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction hold its Dussehra rally at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon, inside an air-conditioned dome, to counter the threat of rain in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 02, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Shinde was to hold his rally at Azad Maidan, but the heavy rains played spoilsport and he had to shift it to the smaller NESCO grounds. However, he claimed that he had himself curtailed the size of the rally, as his workers were out providing relief to the flood-hit.

Shinde’s speech was replete with digs at Thackeray. Calling him “a conspirator and not a party chief”, he said, “I have never seen a person who wants to decimate his own partymen. Balasaheb Thackeray had a legacy of leaders. Who is responsible for the current state of the party? After the local body elections, even his shadow will not be with him.”

Talking about Maharashtra’s flood-affected farmers in dire straits, the deputy CM said, “The top soil of farms has been washed off, cattle have perished. As a government, we will give aid. I, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have a meeting on Friday. My hands are never empty. I always give. We must help the flood-hit extensively and take up the responsibility of getting youth in the flood-affected areas married.”

Without naming Thackeray, Shinde said that one needed to have willingness to give things, like he personally had. “Where has all the wealth gone, to London? He always says he has nothing to give,” he taunted. Continuing in the same vein, Shinde said that he did not tour flood-hit areas using vanity vans.

Shinde went on about how his party was supporting farmers in every way. “We gave kits containing 26 items to flood-hit farmers,” he said. “Have you given even a packet of biscuits?” The last barb was for Thackeray, whose party had criticised the Shinde group for imprinting their photos on the kits distributed to flood-affected people.

Shinde alluded to the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) coming together when he told his men not to focus on his rivals aligning. He also announced that he would celebrate 2026, the birth centenary year of Bal Thackeray, in a big way.