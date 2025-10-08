If police change their faulty shoes, they can run much faster: Akshay

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday told chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that policemen in the state cannot run properly as their shoes have clunky heels and are not well-designed. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (AFP)

“They can get slip disc and other problems because of the faulty design of shoes,” Kumar said while interviewing Fadnavis at a programme organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) to mark its silver jubilee. “If the police change their shoes, they can run much faster than criminals.”

Fadnavis welcomed the suggestion, saying no one had brought the matter to his notice earlier, and requested Kumar to design a shoe for the police.

Kumar asked the chief minister what he would do to invite international studios to Mumbai.

“I will say Maharashtra has a huge legacy – from Dadasaheb Phalke to the content creators of today. I had planned a makeover of the Goregaon Film City during my first term as CM but could not complete it. We will complete it during this tenure,” Fadnavis said.

The upcoming Indian Institute of Creative Technology, which will be completed in four years, will spark transformations in a year’s time, he added.

Fadnavis also spoke about the changing nature of crimes and use of technology by criminals, deeming it “a big challenge”.

“So long as there was street crime, criminals copied films and wanted to be Robinhoods. Now, cyber criminals have adapted to technology and this is a big question mark in front of us,” he said.

Films must be made on cyber crimes and heroes must be shown winning cyber wars, he noted.

“Now, there is AI-enabled CCTV with face recognition for street crime. But in the world of cyber crime, there are challenges like deep fakes, phishing, extortion, financial frauds. Our films must focus on digital wars,” he said.

The chief minister also apologised to Mumumbaikars for unending traffic snarls across the city, saying infrastructure was being upgraded in such a way that citizens would be able to commute from one point to another in just 59 minutes.

“We will soon have a concept of Mumbai in 59 minutes, where one can reach from one point to another in 59 minutes or less,” Fadnavis said.