‘If someone challenges you, cut them into pieces’: Shiv Sena’s Prakash Surve
A month after leaving the Uddhav Thackeray camp, rebel Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Surve has asked his supporters to physically assault Shiv Sainiks.
Surve, who is a two-term legislator from Magathane in the western suburbs, is among those who shifted loyalties to the Eknath Shinde-led camp when he launched his rebellion in June.
“We must not rest till we show them their place. Do not take anyone’s dadagiri (bullying) lying down. If someone challenges you, challenge them back, cut them into pieces. Prakash Surve is sitting here. Cut them into pieces. If you cannot sever their hand, break their legs. I will get you a table bail the next day. Do not worry. We will not attack anyone, but if someone does so, we will disembowel them,” Surve can be heard saying in the video.
The Shiv Sena has approached the Mumbai police seeking action against Surve.
Former Sena corporator Udesh Patekar, who approached the Dahisar police station, said this had led to people losing their faith over the law-and-order situation.
Surve could not be contacted for a response.
Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana's Panipat. Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl's post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
Bengaluru among six best cities in the world for expats: Report
Bengaluru is among the six best emerging cities for expats in the world, seeing as it is pumped with money and has people with a 'hunger to learn', a Bloomberg report said. Bloomberg spoke to an individual who ditched life in San Francisco to open a gaming studio in the city's Indiranagar area. Leaving his family behind, the 49-year-old started Lila Games Pvt with two co-founders after he attended a gaming conference in the city.
Eshwarappa alleges "some Muslim gundas" fomenting communal tension in Shivamogga
Accusing "some Muslim goondas" for communal tension in Shivamogga, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive. Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.
Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’
Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore rubbished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s statements as baseless allegations, and said “I strongly condemn the allegation made without proof.”
BJP-JJP govt ignoring Haryana’s Ahirwal belt: Rao Inderjit
Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for discriminating against the Ahirwal region in allocating and carrying out development works in south Haryana. The Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to improve the Gross Domestic Product and said the benefits of the Centre's schemes were reaching the poor.
