IIT admissions to commence on Sept 12 with six rounds of seat allotment
Mumbai: Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released
Mumbai: Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released. Nearly 1.6 lakh students have registered for JEE-Adv this year, and the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 28.
“Of the 1.6 lakh registration, nearly 300 are foreign nationals. This year, JEE-Adv will be conducted across 577 centres over 222 cities in the country--there are no test centres outside India,” said an official statement released by the JEE office.
This year, JEE-Adv is being conducted by IIT-Bombay. HT had recently reported how of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students registered for the all-India exam this year. Admit cards for registered candidates are now available on https://jeeadv.ac.in.
“The total seat matrix for admissions to all 23 IITs is still to be finalised as several IITs are adding new courses. We should be able to release figures very soon,” said a member of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). He added that this year, like last year, JoSAA will conduct six rounds of seat allotment.
The first seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 10am.
-
Donated organs give new lease of life to 7 at PGIMER
Organs of two deceased people gave a new lease of life to seven patients and restored the sight of four corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research over the last two days. Families of both the deceased decided to donate the organs when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them, thereby impacting eleven lives in all, nine in PGIMER, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.
-
Despite heavy rain, CR, WR evade waterlogging on tracks
Mumbai: Despite incessant rain in the city this year, both Central and Western Railways managed to stay operational and did not face waterlogging on tracks, according to officials. The railway officials credit this to taking preventive measures like special micro tunnelling, building culverts and desilting work before the monsoon. There were no instances of waterlogging on tracks and the railway lines also did not face any major disruptions, added officials.
-
State govt launches week-long drive against drugs, illicit liquor
The state government launched a week-long drive to curb sale and supply of illegal drugs and liquor across the state. In a press statement issued by the home department of the state, the officials said they have issued an order to carry out a comprehensive drive against illegal drugs and liquor till August 31. The action taken under the drive will be examined by a high-level committee on daily basis, said the press release.
-
Delhi: A hike in property tax likely
New Delhi: Property tax in Delhi may go up if the Municipal Corporation of Delhi adopts the recommendations by a key panel that has proposed changes in the factors used to calculate the levy the civic body. MVCs are expected to be constituted after every three years. MVCs have recommended revision of property tax rates in the city in the past too, but they used to be shot down by the elected house of councillors.
-
10 AC local services cancelled, non-ACs back on track
Under pressure from the ongoing protesters and political intervention, the Central Railway has announced the cancellation of the newly introduced 10 AC local trains on Wednesday, which it planned by replacing non-AC ones. These 10 AC services will now run as non-AC locals with existing schedules. For three consecutive days, commuters from Kalwa and Badlapur were protesting against the increased services of AC locals, which led to overcrowding of non-AC trains.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics