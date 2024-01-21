IIT Bombay, Mindspace REIT collaborate on climate risk assessment

Satish Nandgaonkar HT Image

Mumbai: Mindspace Business Parks REIT, the owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio, has announced its collaboration with IIT Bombay for a research project centred on Climate Risk Assessment.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As a pilot project, it currently involves setting up on-site weather stations at Mindspace Airoli West in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. These weather stations are Internet-of-Things enabled devices, that allow monitoring and analysing of relevant climate variables, providing real-time readings and environmental parameters. This data will be instrumental in forecasting physical risks associated with extreme weather events like rising sea levels, changing humidity levels, wind speed and temperature fluctuations.

The research outcomes facilitate the design of buildings, that are resilient to strong climate changes, an outcome of global warming. The data can be used effectively during the under-construction phase and the upgrade of existing structures.

The weather stations leverage real-time automatic sensors to provide precise and accurate location-specific climate data. The sensors measure temperature humidity, wind speed and direction, solar radiation, leaf wetness and soil moisture, for accurate predictions. The information helps in the development of future-ready assets that are not only stronger and better, but also conducive to a healthier environment.

The data collected will aid IIT Bombay in developing predictive algorithms. These algorithms, in turn, provide Mindspace REIT Engineering and Architecture teams with essential information to make informed decisions on materials, structural integrity, and overall building resilience.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, “Our weather stations, in partnership with credible academia like IIT Bombay, and integrated with IoT technology, is instrumental towards safeguarding the health of our assets and tenant interests. This initiative provides valuable insights into weather patterns, allowing us to proactively make the necessary interventions that minimize the impact of a climate crisis on our assets. The data not only acts as a guiding force for upgrades to existing assets, but also points at interventions for under construction assets, enriching the offerings of our business parks. At Mindspace REIT, we continue to curate a business strategy that not only minimizes risks but also safeguards the value of our stakeholders.”

Dr. Vishal Dixit, Assistant Professor, Interdisciplinary Program in Climate Studies at IIT Bombay, said, “Through this research project we have begun to close the gap in collaborations between industry-academia on the issue of quantifying regional climate change. The installed Automatic Weather Stations are IoT enabled devices and will allow us to monitor and analyse the relevant climate variables at the scale of application. The lack of application specific information has been a major bottleneck in providing Climate risk assessment. I hope this project will set a good example of collaboration for providing climate solutions to Indian industries.”

The research project with IIT Bombay has a one-year timeframe, and the findings will be meticulously recorded and published over a course of 12 months, that will shape future developments. These findings are poised to be instrumental in steering forthcoming advancements. Upon the culmination of the pilot study in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the insights gained will not only assist local initiatives but will also serve as a blueprint for its implementation in diverse locations such as Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, extending the impact of our research beyond geographical boundaries.