MUMBAI: In response to the rising concerns about mental health among students and a growing number of cases of suicides across Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), IIT Bombay has taken several proactive measures to foster mental well-being on campus. Recently, the institute hosted its first-ever Mental Health Week and has since announced plans to expand student-centered initiatives aimed at supporting mental health, including lunch sessions with professors at the hostel mess. IIT Bombay moots student-professor lunches at mess to foster mental well-being

Following the tragic suicide of Darshan Solanki on February 12, 2023, IIT Bombay’s administration has acknowledged the urgent need for a robust mental health support system for students. The institute’s latest review report on student welfare highlights these renewed commitments, with a strong focus on expanding healthcare services, addressing equity and inclusivity in support mechanisms, and implementing strategies for stress management.

Director of IIT Bombay, Professor Shireesh Kedare, emphasised the institute’s dedication to enhancing student welfare. “IIT Bombay takes special care for the mental health of students at the campus after various reviews given by committees,” said Kedare. “As per the new initiatives, the IIT Bombay administration decided to arrange lunch or dinner with a professor at the hostel mess, decided to increase student activities on the campus like interactive talks, sharing room schemes for students after the second year.”

These lunch or dinner sessions are part of a broader strategy to create informal, open spaces where students and professors can connect beyond academic settings, building a stronger sense of community and open communication.

For first-year students, the campus has maintained its policy of paired accommodation, assigning each student a roommate to ease their transition. However, from the second year onwards, students can choose single rooms if preferred.

According to Kedare, recent surveys conducted among alumni before starting construction on new hostel facilities under the ‘Project Evergreen’ initiative have shown that many students desire to continue sharing rooms beyond their first year. “In a recent survey conducted by alumni, it was shown that many students want to stay accompanied. We are taking this into account for future hostel constructions,” Kedare added, emphasizing that the institution is keen to incorporate student preferences in its planning.

IIT Bombay has also encouraged alumni to participate in campus life, hoping they can play a meaningful role in student well-being. “Engaging someone who once lived on campus and is familiar with the pressures can offer students a greater sense of comfort,” added Kedare, explaining that alumni connections are being strengthened to provide mentorship and relatable support. The institute believes that alumni, having firsthand experience with the IIT environment, can significantly contribute to the campus’s efforts in student mental health initiatives.

During Mental Health Week, the Student Wellness Center (SWC) organized a five-day series of events from October 7 to 11 at the New SAC building. These included activities like art therapy, animal-assisted therapy (AAT), yoga, sound baths, dance movement therapy, and drum circle sessions. All events were facilitated by trained mental health professionals who provided therapeutic guidance to students, fostering a nurturing environment for self-expression and emotional exploration. Art therapy sessions, for instance, offered students the opportunity to engage in mandala drawing, journaling, and doodling, where trained counselors helped participants reflect on their emotions and provided insights into their artworks.

Reflecting on the success of these programs, Kedare said, “We are planning to increase such activities in the future for students’ mental well-being, which will help maintain a healthy institute atmosphere.” As IIT Bombay continues to innovate its support systems, the administration hopes these initiatives will foster an inclusive and balanced environment where students can focus on both their academic and personal well-being.