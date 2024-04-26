IIT student falls off train, found dead in Mumbra creek

Thane: A 25-year-old IIT postgraduate student from Patna lost his life while he was travelling on a local train from Dombivli to Thane on Thursday morning. The deceased, Avadhesh Rajesh Dubey, a resident of Dombivli’s Thakurwadi area, allegedly fell off the train between Diva and Thane railway creek. His body was later found in a creek near Mumbra. Avadhesh Rajesh Dubey. 25. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) are yet to get the exact details of how the accident happened. Dubey’s untimely death due to lack of railway measures for passengers’ safety has prompted the family to demand a fair enquiry from the highest government officials and independent agencies to provide justice to the deceased.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Dubey was pursuing an additional PG degree in MBA from IIT Patna and was on his way to Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central, for some work when the incident occurred.

“We got a call from a railway passenger stating a man fell off a train near a creek. Our team reached the spot near Mumbra railway track where Dubey was found stuck inside the sticky mud of the creek,” Archana Dusane, senior police inspector, Thane GRP, said. “It took 15 minutes to remove him from the creek. He was taken to the nearest hospital but was declared dead. We are trying to get footage of the nearby areas to analyse how the accident happened.”

His brother Deepak Dubey, AAP party spokesperson, said, “He was seen on the platform CCTV, but the train he boarded and the exact time of the accident are still under investigation. We came to know about the accident when he did not join work at Nair Hospital by afternoon. We, along with his friends, started searching for him, and through social media we alerted him. And at the end, we got news of his death in the train accident.”

The anguish of the Dubey family deepened upon discovering that the Thane GRP police retained Dubey’s torn clothes, withholding them from the family’s possession. His Techno Pova phone, wallet, railway pass, bag, and other belongings heightened their suspicions. Moreover, questions linger regarding the prompt reporting of the issue by the train guard, further compounded by the response time of GRP and RPF reaching the accident site, as well as the adequacy of medical aid provided, given the visible external wounds and fractures on Dubey’s head and legs, which timely intervention might have mitigated/reduced the impact.

The location of the accident, identified by railway authorities as the Diva Mumbra bridge, emerges as a troubling focal point for similar tragic incidents involving young individuals. Deepak said that reports suggest two more fatalities occurred at the same site on the same day, emphasising the urgent need for preventive measures and reinforced safety protocols.

“As the Dubey family grapples with the overwhelming grief following Dubey’s untimely demise, they demand transparency, accountability, and justice, seeking answers to the unresolved queries surrounding the circumstances leading to his tragic end,” said Deepak.