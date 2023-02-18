IIT-B suicide victim never approached SC-ST, counselling cell: Police

Mumbai: The police on Thursday claimed that 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-B) last week, neither approached the SC-ST Cell nor the Counselling Cell at the institute to complain about any caste-based harassment.

Solanki, a first-year chemical engineering student, had jumped from the refuge area on the eighth floor of his hostel on the campus. His death was followed by allegations of discrimination based on his caste, which the police are still investigating.

“We have recorded statements from members of the SC-ST Cell and the Counselling Cell at IIT-B, and they have all said that Solanki, who had only been with the institute for the last four months, had not approached either of the committees. Both these committees are also empowered to approach a student on their own accord in case they become aware of anyone facing harassment or any issues, and neither committee had done this,” said senior police inspector Budhan Sawant, Powai police station.

Sawant added that the police have so far recorded statements of 22 people, which included students and faculty members at the institute as well as Darshan’s parents. A team visited the Solankis at their Ahmedabad residence on Thursday to record their statements.

“His parents, too, have not made any specific allegations of harassment or discrimination against anyone. His father said that around two hours before Solanki took the extreme step, he had called to say that his exams had ended, that he was going out of town with some friends for a short trip and that he would visit them on February 15,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

Darshan’s roommate, meanwhile, had said that the deceased was too reserved and never confided in him about any personal issues.

Another police officer said that foul play, too, has been ruled out, based on eyewitness statements.

“We have recorded a statement of another student who, from his hostel room window, saw Darshan climb up the wall and shouted out to stop him. Another student, who was taking a walk on the campus, also saw Darshan fall,” the officer said.

The police have registered an accidental death report for the moment and are conducting further inquiries.