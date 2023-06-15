Illegal banner in N Mumbai, NMMC files FIR

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday took cognisance of an illegal Marathi banner with a NMMC logo using intemperate language and threatening violence against those dumping waste within the premises of a temple in Sector 15 of Koparkhairane. The civic body formally lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for the mischief. Navi Mumbai, India - June 14, 2023:NMMC file a police complaint against inappropriate use of it's emblem and sign in a illegal hoarding at Sector -15 to 18 Koperkhairne in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Morning walkers and devotees to the temple were taken back to see a hoarding with the name of NMMC as well as its emblem warning of public humiliation of violators found dumping garbage. The banner was also threatening to shoot the offenders. “Sanitary officers had received pictures of the banner which was intentionally made to look as though NMMC has put when that was not the case. Someone seemed to have intentionally copied the look of NMMC posters and placed it at the spot wherein there is the issue of callous dumping of waste,” said an official from the sanitary department.

Officials scrambled to the location and got the disturbing banner removed. Both the ward officer and sanitary officer in-charge for Koparkhairane then proceeded to lodge a formal complaint about the incident with the police. “It was necessary to raise the matter with the police because this amounts to be fabrication and bringing disrepute to the corporation. The language used in the poster was also improper with the intent of creating fear and humiliation,” said the official.

The issue relates to the dumping of garbage around the temple premise. “This is not the first time that such a banner was put up, earlier too similar threatening banner was placed but it didn’t have any resemblance to NMMC’s hoarding. This time however lot of effort seem to have gone in getting the exact look of a NMMC placed banner. The boundary wall to the temple has become a spot for residents to dump their household waste which makes the temple premises look very dirty and this seems to have offended the devotees,” said a resident Sachin Bosale from the area.

Koparkhairne senior police inspector Ajay Bhosale has said of investigating the matter. “The intention appears to be forewarn from dumping garbage however the manner of language used and the misuse of NMMC sign is certainly not acceptable and therefore it will be investigated as an FIR has been lodged,” he said.