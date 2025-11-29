MUMBAI: On the very day the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enforced Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) restrictions in several parts of the city, halting construction and demolition activity to curb air pollution, residents of Sahyog Nagar in Andheri West were jolted by a loud explosion and a dust storm–like cloud on Thursday morning. The New Vikas Co-operative Society building was illegally demolished using explosives, in violation of civic orders. Illegal building razing with explosives triggers dust storm in Andheri amid construction and demolition curbs

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is implemented when air quality deteriorates to the “poor” category.

A video of the incident, posted on Friday by the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA) on social media platform X, went viral, prompting the BMC to issue a stop-work notice to the developer for non-compliance with pollution-control norms.

The clip showed the structure collapsing in a single, forceful burst. “It created a massive dust storm. Another building next to it was demolished gradually over several days, so there was no issue. But here they brought it down in one go, while being in proximity to a hospital and a school,” said a resident of an adjoining building.

Chakrapani Alle, assistant municipal commissioner of the K-West ward, said officials immediately inspected the site. “We have issued a stop-work notice and instructed the building proposal department to take stringent action against the developer,” he said.

In its notice under section 354(A), the BMC cited multiple violations: absence of wind-breaking sheets, no water sprinklers or smog guns, uncovered debris, no tarpaulin or green cloth to contain dust, and no tin or metal sheets to prevent dust dispersion. “Strict action will be taken to ensure adherence to guidelines,” the notice stated. A civic official confirmed that the developers had not obtained any demolition permissions from the BMC.

“If the demolition is not stopped immediately, further action as per law will be initiated without any further intimation,” the notice warned.

Under Mumbai’s 28-point air-pollution mitigation guidelines, all construction and demolition sites must install smog guns or water sprinklers, cover trucks transporting debris, and secure open surfaces with green cloth barriers to prevent dust from worsening air quality. Sites lacking an environmental management plan or violating these norms are liable for stop-work or show-cause notices.

Dhaval Shah of LOCA, who filed the complaint, said residents were alarmed by the blast. “There was a huge noise and dust everywhere. People were seen running. The building was brought down using explosives,” he said.

Several residents reported breathing difficulties. A M Bhujade, 72, an asthmatic living opposite the site, said the dust engulfed his home. “We already struggle with pollution during winter. Incidents like this make it worse. I live on the seventh floor facing the building, dust blew straight into my house and my condition worsened,” he said.