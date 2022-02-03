Illegal hutments in Koparkhairane demolished

A slum colony, named Dr Ambedkar Nagar, located near Koparkhairane railway station was demolished on Thursday in a joint operation by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) amidst heavy police presence. There was no untoward incident reported even as the residents claimed that they had the documents to prove their eligibility.

Two hundred police personnel led by 50 officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone I), Vivek Pansare, in riot gear were deployed for the demolition. A similar demolition action a couple of years ago had resulted in stone pelting.

Koparkhairane ward officer, Prashant Gawde, said, “The hutments had illegally come on the footpath and hence they were demolished. There was no question of issuing any notice. These were bamboo and cloth structures.”

Pansare added, “For the past eight to ten years, this colony had existed. We had been speaking to the residents for the past several days to ensure that there is no untoward incident and convinced them to vacate peacefully.”

Protesting the action, Khajamiyan Patel, Navi Mumbai president of Republican Sena claimed, “Pardhi community was among those residing in the colony that has around 150 hutments. They have been here for the past two decades. Some of them have documents to prove their eligibility. There is also a case in the court. We condemn this action by the authorities.”