IMD predicts light drizzle in parts of Mumbai on Saturday
Parts of the city reported light rainfall for the second consecutive day on Friday. Places such as Chembur, Dadar and Vile Parle recorded rainfall in the evening owing to a cyclonic circulation over south Central Maharashtra and its neighbourhood and a feeble trough in the low-level easterlies which ran from north Kerala coast to south of Gujarat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a light drizzle for Saturday.
Following the light showers on Thursday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory reported trace rain until 8.30am on Friday. Colaba station did not record any rain.
The rainfall, however, did not bring any respite from high temperatures as minimum temperatures remained above normal. Santacruz, representative of Mumbai and suburbs, reported a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. At Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, the minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal. Maximum temperatures also remained high with Santacruz recording 33.8 degrees Celsius and Colaba 32.3 degrees Celsius; both three degrees above normal.
