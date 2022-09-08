Imposter arrested during Amit Shah’s visit might be a fraud: Police
Police suspect that the 32-year-old man arrested for posing as an official of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) during Union home minister Amit Shah’s trip to Mumbai is a fraud and might have followed the dignitary to Lalbaugcha Raja
Police suspect that the 32-year-old man arrested for posing as an official of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) during Union home minister Amit Shah’s trip to Mumbai is a fraud and might have followed the dignitary to Lalbaugcha Raja.
Wearing a blue blazer and carrying a fake MHA ID card, he was found loitering suspiciously outside the residences of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Malabar Hill on Monday where Shah was scheduled to visit. Late on Tuesday night, the accused, who gave his name as Hemant Bansilal Pawar, a resident of Sindkheda in Dhule district, was arrested.
Police officers said Pawar now works as a personal secretary to an MP from Andhra Pradesh. “He has good contacts in Delhi and at parliament as he had worked with some MPs. So, he got the job with the Andhra Pradesh MP,” an officer, who is part of the investigation, said.
The police are also inquiring if Pawar had gone to Lalbaugcha Raja when Shah visited the famous Ganeshotsav pandal. The accused has allegedly told the police that he took a taxi from Lalbaugcha Raja and reached Fadnavis’s bungalow while Shah went to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar’s house.
“We suspect that he is a fraud. He said he had promised several people to get their works done through his contacts and in some cases, he was to take money from them. He had told those people that he worked in the MHA and therefore we suspect that he wanted to take photographs to gain their confidence,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force that provides security to VVIPs is likely to send a missive to the Mumbai police, highlighting the security issues.
Police officers, however, claimed that there was no lapse in Shah’s security. Pawar might have moved around when Shah visited the places in the city, but he was never close to the minister, a senior officer said.
-
IMD predicts rainfall on Ganpati visarjan day in Pune
Pune: Moderate rainfall likely in Pune city on Ganpati visarjan (September 9), according to the India Meteorological Department. Orange alert issued for isolated heavy rainfall warning for ghat regions till September 10. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that winds coming from the Arabian sea are getting stronger. Rainfall is likely to be intense in parts of the city on Friday.
-
Lucknow’s Levana Suites not registered under Sarai Act, says official
LUCKNOW The owners of Levana Suites had not got the hotel registered under Sarai Act and faltered in getting an approved map by the LDA, mutation of property for house tax and procurement of proper bar licence, said an official of the district administration. If a hotel is found running without registration under Sarai Act, it can invite penalty and other action as per law, said an official.
-
A peep into portals to new ideas, expressions
US-based artist-curator Nicholas Ruth, as part of the International Print Exchange Programme, and in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, has curated works of artists from 17 countries for an exhibition of printmaking, titled Threshold. The exhibition will be organised by the CLKA at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10C, Chandigarh from September 9 to 14. Each print in this exhibition is in itself a portal to new ideas and expressions.
-
204 mobile tanks in Pune on immersion day
The Pune Municipal Corporation has arranged 204 mobile tanks across the city in addition to 303 artificial ponds under 15 ward offices for immersion of idols on Friday. It is also collecting idols at 216 places. According to civic officials, 4,500 members from PMC solid waste management department will clean the roads immediately after Ganesh immersion processions.
-
Shiv Sena, Congress rebut BJP on Yakub Memon grave row, blame Fadnavis
A controversy erupted over the beautification of the grave of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon on Thursday with the BJP accusing the previous Uddhav Thackeray government of giving permission to build a memorial of a terrorist and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi parties accusing the BJP of turning a non-issue into a political one. Yakub was executed on July 30, 2015. It also demanded an apology from Shiv Sena chief, the former chief minister and Thackeray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics