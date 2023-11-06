In a first, Hingoli district to have a medical institution

Mumbai: Hingoli, the only district in Marathwada without a medical college, is set to receive the much-awaited medical institution, as the state government has officially announced the establishment of a new medical college with a capacity of 100 students, providing healthcare services through 480 hospital beds. HT Image

On Friday, the state granted formal approval and allocated a budget of ₹485 crore for the construction of this new medical college and hospital, a move long-awaited by the residents of Hingoli.

This significant initiative is part of a broader development package worth ₹59,000 crore, which the government sanctioned for the Marathwada region in September. As per the government resolution (GR), “To enhance and offer affordable medical facilities to the rural areas of Hingoli district, the government has decided to establish a 430-bed government medical college.” Until now, the Hingoli district lacked a substantial medical college, with its healthcare services primarily relying on a district hospital with limited facilities.

To get started with the project, the government will initiate the transformation of the existing district hospital building. The GR also mandates the district collector to transfer the land currently occupied by the district hospital to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

The newly proposed hospital will have a total built-up area of 48,384 square meters, with a total of 986 sanctioned positions, of which 429 will be filled on a contractual basis. An official from the DMER said, “The government is committed to completing this project before the next academic year and initiating the approval process with the relevant authorities. The plan is to introduce the first batch of 100 students for the upcoming academic year, which begins in 2024-25, marking a significant step forward in Hingoli’s healthcare and educational landscape.”

