In a first, IIT alumnus to be chairperson of BoG
Mumbai For the first time, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has appointed an alumnus as the chairperson of their Board of Governors (BoG).
Sharad Saraf, chairman and MD of Technocraft Industries, graduated in 1969 from the electrical engineering department and has been an active member of the BoG for the last four years. Every IIT has a BoG that is responsible for its overall administration and control.
“This is the first time that an alumnus has been appointed as the chairperson of the BoG and I think it’s a bold step by the ministry of education. My objective will be to improve the quality of education and student life on campus, focus on research work that is relevant and has commercial value as well as support start-ups, especially those funded by the alumni,” said Saraf, who at present is also serving as the chairperson of the BoG for IIT Jammu.
Saraf, along with his brother, Sharad Saraf, has contributed to setting up of the Technocraft Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence (TCA2I) inside IIT-B. Along with supporting academia and industry leverage, the importance of AI, Machine Learning and Data Science in various sectors including healthcare, education, cybersecurity and automation needs to be looked at. The centre also works with defence agencies to provide full-fledged AI/ML-based solutions to improve the operational efficiency of defence forces.
“It gives me immense joy to see a member of the IIT Bombay family being appointed for this important post. I look forward to collaborating with him,” said professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of the institute.
