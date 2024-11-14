MUMBAI: Amin Patel, the ‘Bhendi Bazar ka Badshah’, will face off against Shaina NC, who channelled her inner shakti to empower Kamathipura’s women, in the upcoming assembly elections. As Patel, a seasoned three-time Congress MLA, prepares to challenge the Shiv Sena candidate, an epic showdown is set to unfold in the Mumbadevi constituency. In Mumbadevi, ‘Bhendi Bazar ka Badshah’ takes on ‘NC’

Shaina, in a classic Bollywood-style quip, declares, “Mera naam hai NC,” emphasising that ‘NC’ stands for being ‘non-corrupt’ and ‘non-controversial’. Her rival, Patel, boasts impressive credentials – 35 years in politics and 15 years as the MLA of Mumbadevi. Over the last 11 years, Patel has been rated as the number-one MLA in Mumbai, six times, based on a survey by NGO Praja. His secret sauce: “I actively participate, seeking solutions through discussion in the assembly. I maintain a perfect attendance record and I am always available to my constituency,” he said.

A hardcore Congressman and a Gandhi family loyalist, Patel’s political journey began as a nominated corporator in 2002, eventually representing the Kamathipura ward. As a corporator, he addressed the controversial Crawford Market issue, advocating for redevelopment by the BMC rather than private developers, which saved a valuable property from privatisation. Patel, says, “I am often contacted by my constituents even at midnight, and I’m always there for them.”

Surveys by both political parties revealed that the constituency comprises 55% Muslims, which delivered a 60% voter turnout among Muslims and 30-35% voter turnout among Hindus in the 2019 assembly elections. But Shaina is no stranger to the community. Her mother, Munira, a Bohra Muslim, hails from the affluent and educated Jasdanwalla family of Mumbai’s Madanpura. Raised in a household that blends Hindu, Muslim and Jain cultures, she has a deep connection with people from diverse communities. “It is not a certificate I am seeking. The point is we are cosmopolitan and progressive, and we want to work without indulging in divisive politics,” said Shaina, a seasoned politician fighting her first election.

Shaina NC’s agenda

Shaina has been active in South Mumbai for 20 years through the I Love Mumbai and Giants’ Welfare Foundation, and has organised numerous events in Mumbadevi, including Covid vaccination drives. “Our Ladki Bahin initiative has helped empower 40,000 women, of which 15,000 women were Muslim. My focus has always been on women’s empowerment rather than indulging in divisive politics,” she said.

Shaina is focusing on cluster redevelopment, education, health and hygiene. “How can you work in a society if your women don’t understand the importance of health and hygiene? Only if the surroundings are clean can one think of progress. Those who want to give an opportunity to another politician will vote for me, as I have a vision plan. SBUT project has shown what the Bohra community has achieved, so why not in the narrow lanes here?” she asks.

Shaina said there’s much work to be done in areas like Kumbharwada, Umerkhadi, Dongri, Bhendi Bazar, and BIT Chawl. “If we want to inspire trust, we need to focus on delivering concrete results. There’s a choice between ‘koum ki rajneeti’ and ‘kaam ki rajneeti’, and I stand firmly with the latter,” she said.

Amin Patel’s agenda

Defeating a strong candidate like Patel will be tough. Known for his grounded, approachable style, Patel has effectively addressed major issues such as the redevelopment of cessed buildings in various categories, achieving a breakthrough with the cluster redevelopment concept. This approach enabled major projects, such as the Bhendi Bazaar (SBUT) redevelopment, and he plans similar projects in areas like Kamathipura, Umerkhadi and Kumbharwada.

Patel was also instrumental in the construction of an 18-storey cancer hospital at Raey Road and a new, 12-storey maternity hospital. Education is another priority for Patel. He was at the forefront of converting BMC schools into English-medium institutions through public-private partnerships, and establishing five study centres for that have helped students from underprivileged backgrounds become lawyers, doctors, and engineers.

Now he plans to introduce skills development, with a focus on advanced fields like robotics and AI, to help young people get job-ready. “If my people didn’t trust me, I wouldn’t have been here for the last 15 years,” said Patel.

But there are issues still to be addressed. Yusufbhai Safwan, a resident of Dongri Nagpada, says the conversion of three-story buildings into 20-30 storey towers during redevelopment has strained the already inadequate infrastructure. “Footpaths are encroached, roads are congested with handcarts, and buses can’t navigate the area. In the last decade, there have been three building collapses, and fire brigade operations faced hurdles due to narrow roads and illegal structures,” Safwan pointed out.

Given that Patel and Shaina have always put people first, there is hope that these won’t remain challenges for too long.