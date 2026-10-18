MUMBAI: The PET-CT scan, an expensive diagnostic investigation essential for accurate cancer diagnosis, determining the stage and spread of the disease and assessing treatment outcomes will now be available under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This major decision, taken by the public health department of the state government, will being much relief for cancer patients. In relief for cancer patients, state brings PET-CTs under public health schemes

As per the government resolution issued on Friday, PET-CT scans have been included as an ‘Add-on Diagnostic Procedure’ in 63 cancer treatment packages. The investigation has also been approved as a ‘Regular/Primary Diagnostic Procedure’ for 13 types of cancer treatments. In Mumbai’s five-star hospitals, a PET-CT costs nearly ₹35,000.

Due to the exorbitant cost, many patients would often postpone or avoid PET-CT scans to their detriment, and citizens and empanelled hospitals had been demanding the inclusion of PET-CT scans under the public health schemes. In response to this demand, an independent study committee was constituted on the instructions of public health and family welfare minister Prakash Abitkar. After considering the recommendations made by the committee, the government took this decision, said an official.

Abitkar stated that the decision would make cancer treatment more accessible and timely while helping reduce the financial burden on patients who require expensive diagnostic investigations.

PET-CT scans have been included as an add-on diagnostic procedure in 63 cancer treatment packages. Previously, the facility was available under 44 packages. In addition, approval has been granted to include PET-CT scans as a regular/primary diagnostic procedure for 13 selected types of cancer treatments, for which their medical usefulness has been established.

The government has approved a rate of ₹20,400 for a full-body PET-CT, ₹14,650 for a brain PET-CT, ₹15,000 for a Gallium 68 PET-CT and ₹9,400 for cardiac ailments PET-CTs. It will be mandatory for the concerned specialists to certify the medical necessity for the PET-CT scan. The empanelled hospital must also have the necessary technical facilities, equipment, qualified personnel and its own in-house PET-CT centre, said officials.