In Shabbir Ansari’s death, OBC Muslims lose a leading light

faisal.malik@htlive.com Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, national president of the All-India Muslim OBC Organisation passed away last Sunday.

MUMBAI: Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, national president of the All-India Muslim OBC Organisation and a prominent social activist, passed away last Sunday after battling cancer for over a year. He was laid to rest in Jalna.

The 79-year-old, widely regarded as a towering figure in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) movement, dedicated almost five decades of his life to advancing social justice and the welfare of backward communities. As president of the All-India Muslim OBC Organisation, he played a pivotal role in mobilising grassroots support across Maharashtra and beyond on issues of reservation and equal rights. He was instrumental in advocating the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations and worked to secure the inclusion of backward sections within the Muslim community under the OBC category despite facing strong opposition.

Recalling his contributions, Dr Zahir Kazi, president of Anjuman-I-Islam who was once associated with the OBC movement, said that Ansari achieved a major breakthrough in 1994. “His movement bore fruit when the then chief minister Sharad Pawar decided to extend the Mandal Commission recommendations to sections of the Muslim community,” he said. “Many communities such as the Mehtars, Chhapparbands, Kolis, Malis, Bagwans, Julahas, Momins and Ansaris benefited from this decision. Today, thousands of Muslim youths have greater access to education and employment thanks to Ansari’s sustained efforts.”

While commissions such as the Mandal Commission and the Sachar Committee documented the socio-economic backwardness of Muslims, it was Ansari who transformed these concerns into a sustained and organised movement for social justice, noted Kazi, adding that the contributions of the socialist remained unrecognised, as he did not receive any state or national honours.

Socialist leader and educationist Kapil Patil highlighted the wide influence of Ansari’s work, including the support he got from veteran actor Dilip Kumar. “Dilip Kumar was so impressed with Ansari’s work that he used to attend all the programmes and meetings organised by him across the country and encourage him by even addressing those gatherings,” he said. “This continued for as many as ten years.”

Despite his social impact, Ansari led a modest life. “He lived in a tin-roofed house in Jalna for years. It was only later, when his daughter became a doctor that the house was rebuilt,” said Patil.

Emphasising his legacy, Patil said, “Because of him, the most marginalised sections of the Muslim community got access to education, jobs and political participation for the first time. Thousands of students have gone on to become doctors and engineers. In my view, he deserved the Bharat Ratna.”

Veteran journalist Sarfaraz Arzoo, who was once part of the OBC movement, said that Ansari made a major contribution to the upliftment of backward Muslim communities. “He changed the definition of the OBC community by arguing that Muslims should get reservation not on the basis of their religion but based on their caste and profession,” he said. “The distinction between religion and profession was demolished by him, which paved the way for reservation for thousands of Muslims from the backward classes.”

A condolence meeting has been organised by Ansari’s well-wishers in remembrance of him and his work. It will take place on April 4 at Khilafat House.