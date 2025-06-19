Navi Mumbai: Coming as a major relief to the residents of Uran, a two-day water cut that was imposed in the region in December last year, owing to water shortage in Ransai dam, was lifted on Tuesday after water levels replenished with the consistent rainfall over the past few days. Incessant rains fill up dams in Uran and Panvel

Ransai dam, the main source of water for Uran, faced a critical drop in water levels to 90 feet. With a water demand of 41 million litres per day (MLD), the MIDC could only supply 30 MLD to the region. This resulted in the imposition of water cuts on Tuesdays and Fridays. However, after heavy rains in late May and over the past few days, the water levels surged to 104 feet, ensuring a stable water supply.

MIDC Deputy Engineer G.M. Sonawane confirmed on Tuesday that the rainfall had notably improved the water levels in Ransai dam and that the imposed two-day water cut was lifted.

The Ransai dam, built in 1970, is a crucial source for supplying water to 21 gram panchayats in Uran, the naval area, Uran Municipal Council, ONGC, and the local industries. However, the dam’s storage capacity has been significantly reduced over time due to silt accumulation. Originally capable of holding 10 million cubic meters, it currently has the capacity to hold less than 7 million cubic meters. Local activists have suggested either cleaning the accumulated silt or raising the height of the dam’s wall to address the shortfall. A proposal to raise the dam’s height has already been submitted to the state government by MIDC.

Similarly, in Panvel, the Dehrang dam overflowed for the first time this May, solving the water shortage issues in the region. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) had earlier imposed a one-day water cut as it could only withdraw five MLD water against a requirement of 16 MLD.

Vilas Chavan, Deputy Engineer (Water) at PMC, stated that the rainfall had effectively resolved the water shortage, allowing the withdrawal of the water cut. The increased water levels have ensured a consistent water supply to the residents.

The Morbe dam, which supplies water to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has received 740 mm of rainfall so far, resulting in a 10% increase in its water levels compared to those of last year. Currently, the dam holds over 40% of its total capacity of 191.89 million cubic meters, an improvement from the 30% it held in June 2024.

In Navi Mumbai, Morbe dam supplies water to large parts of the city, including Airoli, Belapur, Kamothe, and Kalamboli. Currently, the water level stands at 74.80 meters, compared to 70.93 meters last year, ensuring that the city has enough water to last until September. Arvind Shinde, NMMC’s additional municipal commissioner, said good rainfall in the catchment areas has improved the dam’s condition significantly.