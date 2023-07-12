India secured four gold medals at the 34th International Biology Olympiad

Mumbai: India topped the medals tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023, held in Al Ain, UAE, from July 3 to 11, by securing four gold medals. For the first time, India has turned in an all-gold performance and topped the medals tally in IBO. There were 293 students from 76 countries in this year’s IBO. After India, Singapore was the only other country to secure four gold medals. (HT Photo)

The student’s team this year was Dhruv Advani (Gold) from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Ishan Pednekar (Gold) from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Megh Chhabda (Gold) from Jalna, Maharashtra, Rohit Panda (Gold) from Risali, Chhattisgarh.

The team was accompanied by two leaders, Professor Madan M. Chaturvedi (Former Senior Professor, Delhi University) and Dr Anupama Ronad (Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education, TIFR), and two Scientific Observers, Dr V. V. Binoy (National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru) and Dr Rambhadur Subedi (NIRRH, Mumbai).

As per the note shared by HBCSE, “There were 293 students from 76 countries in this year’s IBO. After India, Singapore was the only other country to secure four gold medals. In all 29 gold medals were awarded. Earlier, India topped the medals tally in Astronomy and Astrophysics (in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2021), Physics (in 2018), and Junior Science (in 2014, 2019, 2021, and 2022).”

