Kant calls for unfettered access to US nuclear technology to build SMRs

Mumbai: India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday asked for ‘unfettered access’ to nuclear technology from the US to build small modular reactors (SMR) in India. He also advocated private sector participation with state discoms to build small 300 MW nuclear power plants. HT Image

While addressing a session at the energy transition working group of the G20 meeting in Mumbai, Kant spoke on various aspects of nuclear energy as part of the energy transition for promoting clean energy.

“India needs to work with the US so that it is provided unfettered access to new edge technology like small modular reactors (SMR) by granting general authorisation to India,” said Kant. In a statement, Kant pointed out to accelerate the nuclear power generation in India as the country is left behind after the Jaitapur project of 9900 MW stalled for a decade now. He added that India and the US should create an ability to co-produce SMRs in their respective countries and further bring down their costs.

Kant also advocated private sector participation in nuclear power generation. “State discoms should build nuclear power plants of up to 300 MW capacity with the help of the private sector. Private sector participation needs to be allowed in the atomic energy sector for SMRs to take advantage of higher efficiencies,” said Kant.

Advantages of SMRs lie in the speed of installation and cost savings, enhanced safety, the flexibility of installation, baseload power in support of renewables and better waste management, he added.

SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors that have a power capacity of up to 300 MW per unit. Power plants based on SMRs may require less frequent refuelling, every three to seven years, in comparison to between one to two years for conventional plants. Some SMRs are designed to operate for up to 30 years without refuelling, states International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

