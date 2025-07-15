IndiGo warns of delays, disruptions as heavy rain pounds Mumbai

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential delays due to heavy rain currently on in Mumbai. The airline reported temporary disruptions to its flight schedules and urged travelers to plan for additional travel time, citing slower-than-usual traffic conditions across the city. People travelling during heavy rain in Mumbai's Andheri.(Satish Bate/HT)

“We’re monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible,” IndiGo stated in an official announcement on X (formerly Twitter). “Your comfort and safety remain our top priority.”

Passengers are advised to check their flight status via the IndiGo app or through the airline’s website before heading to the airport.

After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai and its surrounding districts were drenched by intermittent spells of moderate rainfall on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its forecast to a yellow alert for the region.

The downpour, which began in the early hours of Monday, persisted throughout the day with the city waking up to overcast skies and persistent showers. As rainclouds loomed over Mumbai, the IMD issued at least seven nowcast warnings, citing the possibility of moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds.

By midday, the IMD updated its daily forecast bulletin, warning of “heavy rainfall in isolated pockets” across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

The rain brought much-needed relief from the recent dry spell but also led to minor traffic disruptions and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Authorities have advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly and urged citizens to stay updated with official weather advisories.

The monsoon had returned to Mumbai last month with several areas recording nearly 100mm rainfall.

Four people were injured in three separate incidents of tree and wall collapse while one labourer was killed after being trapped in an under-construction building in Andheri on June 17.