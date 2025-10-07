Infighting in Mahayuti escalates ahead of local body polls

Mumbai: With local body elections in Maharashtra fast approaching, tensions between the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners have escalated. Leaders from the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are publicly trading allegations, albeit on local issues, in a clear sign of internal strife. Thane, India - October -06, 2025: Despite Objections, BJP Minister Ganesh Naik from Navi Mumbai Holds Janata Darbar at Gadkari Rangayatan,hall in thane Even as tensions have flared between BJP Minister Ganesh Naik and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath ShindeÕs faction in Thane, BJP leader and minister Ganesh Naik went ahead and organized a Janata Darbar (public meeting) today at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane. The Shinde group had objected to Ganesh Naik holding such public interactions in the Thane district, but Naik ignored the objections and proceeded with the event, listening to peopleÕs complaints and demands. A large number of citizens attended the session ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, October -06, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

In Sindhudurg, Shiv Sena leader Rajan Teli has accused BJP minister Nitesh Rane of facilitating the illegal disbursement of loans through the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank. Over in Sangli, BJP MLC Sadabhau Khot has targeted NCP leader and cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil, alleging corruption in recruitment at the Sangli District Cooperative Bank.

The tussle between deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and forest minister Ganesh Naik also escalated after the BJP leader held his fourth Janata Darbar in Thane—the Shiv Sena chief’s stronghold, where he also serves as guardian minister. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar has accused higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil of the BJP of being behind gangster Nilesh Ghaywal getting a passport, allowing him to flee the country.

Recruitment scam

On Monday, BJP MLC Khot met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a probe into the alleged recruitment scam in the Sangli District Cooperative Bank. He alleged that the scam occurred with the blessings of leaders from the ruling alliance, including cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil.

“The cooperation minister began fresh recruitment despite the fact that an investigation into earlier recruitment was underway. The minister had assured on the floor of the state legislature that a probe will be conducted. The bank’s board is minting ₹25 lakh from each candidate for recruitment. I have urged the CM to conduct a probe and hold a recruitment process through a government-empanelled agency. The CM has asked the concerned officials to conduct a thorough investigation,” said Khot.

Patil dismissed the allegations as baseless. “We have already directed all the district cooperative banks to recruit people through the two agencies empanelled by the government. There is no question of irregularities in recruitment. If Khot has any proof, he should provide it rather than shooting in the air,” he said.

Loan scam

The Shiv Sena’s Teli, who recently defected from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, has written to the director general of police, seeking an inquiry into the alleged multi-crore loan fraud at the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank. He accused state fisheries minister and Sindhudurg’s guardian minister, Nitesh Rane, of being the kingpin in the alleged fraud.

“Rane pressured the bank chairman and CEO for the illegal disbursement of loans to ineligible people. A loan of ₹7 crore was given to a personal assistant earning ₹20,000 a month, while an ineligible firm was given a loan of ₹16.6 crore. Despite complaints to the local police, registrar of cooperation, and NABARD, no action was taken,” Teli said.

Interestingly, Teli, who switched to the Shiv Sena from the Shiv Sena (UBT) just three days ago, has himself been named in the fraud. The bank’s manager, Vishwanath Dorlekar, had filed a case against him, raising questions about the timing of his allegations and his switch to Shinde’s camp.

Rane dismissed the allegations, stating: “The allegations are levelled by an accused who is facing a case for the scam. He is trying to gain political mileage out of it by naming me. I am just a director in the bank, and it is monitored by NABARD. I do not think the allegations can even be replied to.”

‘Ravan of Thane’

Meanwhile, political temperatures in Thane have risen over the last few months due to the tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP. Forest minister Ganesh Naik recently held his fourth Janata Darbar, a public outreach event, since the Mahayuti government was sworn in last December, in what is considered Shinde’s bastion. Shinde is also the guardian minister of Thane. In retaliation, Shiv Sena has begun holding similar events in Palghar, where Naik is the guardian minister.

At a recent BJP meeting in Thane, Naik also said the party must “defeat the ego of the Ravan of Thane”—a veiled reference to Shinde. The comment drew a strong reaction from the Shiv Sena, with MP Naresh Mhaske saying, “Ravan was a villain because he kidnapped a woman. Naik should introspect about his own history in this respect.” Naik’s son and former MP Sanjeev Naik said, “There is nothing wrong in holding a Janata Darbar and my father has not named anybody.”

Gangster’s passport

The story does not end here. Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar has raised questions over how gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases of extortion, assault, and organised crime, obtained a passport. He claimed that Ghaywal used a fake address in Ahilyanagar, instead of his actual residence in Kothrud, Pune, to secure the passport and flee the country. Dhangekar has demanded an investigation into whether Patil was involved in the process.

With the local body elections drawing closer, Mahayuti leaders expect the friction between ruling partners to intensify. “As witnessed during the Lok Sabha and assembly polls last year, this time, the bitterness is expected to increase further. In some districts and constituencies, the fight is between two ruling partners. As such, the war of words is expected to go on in the next two to three months,” said a BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity.