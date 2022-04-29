Inflation not restricted to Maharashtra alone, says Supriya Sule says during her visit to Thane
NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Friday in Thane that the Centre was misusing the central agencies and what happened with Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik was unjust.
She, however, refused to comment on the loudspeaker controversy claiming that she was busy with her constituency. Sule also said that inflation needs to be the focus for the country now.
Sule was asked about the various issues that the State Government has faced in recent times. She said, “Time and again, Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat and Sanjay Raut have spoken on these issues. I do not wish to discuss them again. This is a democratic country. Everyone is free to do what they want. If the opposition raises their voice, then ED takes action. I have presented this in the Parliament with evidence. The allegations against Malik and Deshmukh are baseless. What happened to them was injustice.”
She insisted that inflation is a big issue that needs to be looked into. “How long does it take for the State’s GST money to come from the Central Government? We have been pursuing this for quite some time now. If this money does not come, then the work of the State that is dependent on this money will remain pending. Inflation is not restricted to Maharashtra alone. It impacts the entire country,” said Sule.
Moreover, on the Ganesh Naik case, Sule said, “I look at the Ganesh Naik issue not as a woman but in terms of humanity. In such scandals, it is the family that has to suffer the most.”
She also said that she was least interested in the May 3 ultimatum given to pull down loudspeakers in the State by the MNS. “I am too occupied with my constituency,” she added.
Vashi residents complain against rising electricity bills despite meters not functioning
Navi Mumbai residents continue to voice their grievances with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over its alleged failure to provide services against the steep bills being levied. “In my society, there are many meters that have long stopped working. Even the few that are functioning, their calibration is extremely doubtful because these are almost 25 years old and have never once been serviced by MSEDCL,” said Vashi Sector 9 resident, Rohit Malhotra, 50.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to provide SOPS to builders to prevent air pollution
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to Navi Mumbai builders' fraternity to prevent air pollution while undertaking any form of construction work in the city. To address the issue of air pollution caused by the development and construction work, the civic administration conducted a workshop with city builders and developers on Thursday. The workshop focussed on the means to achieve sustainable construction Air Quality and construction practices.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation spends ₹127Cr for public health care during Covid pandemic
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has, till now, spent around ₹127Cr during the pandemic for providing health care to the public. Out of this amount, ₹51.10Cr was for hospital rents. Besides the hospital rent, the total of ₹127Cr includes medicine, pathology, surgicals, equipment, bio-medical waste, medical gas, linen, laundry, radio and sonography and Covid staff salary. “Except for the rents, everything else was paid while rendering the service,” nMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar said.
Bihar Police to use AI tools to bust illicit liquor rackets in dry state
The Bihar Police will soon put to use Artificial intelligence technology to nab people involved in illegal liquor trade and other crimes, a senior police officer said on Friday. The AI mechanism will digitise and automate all operations, with the force no longer having to maintain data manually, he said. The Bihar Police is planning to take necessary measures for the creation of a dedicated information technology cadre within the force, the additional director general of the State Crime Records Bureau, Kamal Kishore Singh stated.
Kirit Somaiya moves HC, questions penalty waiver to Sena MLA’s construction firm
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday filed a public interest litigation petition in the Bombay high court, challenging the state government's decision to waive a penalty of ₹3.30 crore on VN Developers, partly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik from Thane. In January, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had decided to waive the penalty of ₹3.30 crore imposed on the construction firm.
