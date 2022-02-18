Internal Metro project budget goes up by 2.64Cr in Thane

The constant change in Thane Metro Project and the delay in getting various permissions for the project have now increased the budget of the Internal Metro project by ₹2.64Cr.

The said amount would be paid by the Thane Municipal Corporation to Maha Metro, which is implementing the project in the city. The proposal for the same will be tabled at the general body meeting held next week.

An officer said, “A proposal for the Internal Metro was sent to the Central and State Governments for approval. It was changed several times, first from Internal Metro to Light Rail Transit (LRT) and then back to Internal Metro. This also involved many technical changes. This has increased the workload on the agency and also the manpower required for the frequent changes.”

The budget was increased by ₹2.64Cr as GST because the length was increased from the earlier 24km to 29km. The proposal for the Internal Metro was approved by Indian Urban Institute and is now sent for approval by the Central Government.

The Internal Metro was proposed to connect the interiors of the city to the main Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro Line 4. For the Internal Metro work, the Developmental Plan (DP) roads in the city would have to be acquired. This would ensure that around 18km of DP roads would be developed for the 29km-long Internal Metro. Apart from this, a 6km road would also be acquired for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route project.

The Internal Metro would be developed in five phases for a budget of ₹10,893Cr. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase will be in Kalwa-Mumbra areas. The Metro will benefit over five lakh commuters daily in 2025.

Out of the 29km, 26km would be elevated and 3km would be underground.