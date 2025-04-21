MUMBAI: The city’s long-awaited International Cruise Terminal in Ballard Pier is finally ready for full-scale operations and will be inaugurated on Monday by Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Built at a cost of ₹556 crore by the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA), the state-of-the-art terminal is expected to transform India’s maritime tourism landscape. International cruise terminal in Ballard Pier set for inauguration today

Work on the terminal began in 2018 but faced multiple delays. Despite an initial deadline of July 2022, the project took longer due to funding and operational challenges. The facility is part of a public-private partnership model, with private operators Ballard Pier Port Private Limited and J M Baxi & Co managing day-to-day operations. MbPA has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the private partner, which includes a ₹30 crore security deposit and an annual rent of ₹5 crore, with a 5% yearly escalation.

Spread across 415,000 square feet, the terminal is designed to handle 500 cruise ships and up to one million passengers annually. On a daily basis, it can manage up to 10,000 travellers, supported by 72 immigration counters. Five ships can check in simultaneously. During the last fiscal, Mumbai hosted 20 international and 71 domestic cruise calls, with a combined footfall of nearly two lakh passengers.

The terminal is a ground-plus-three structure, with the lower levels dedicated to passenger processing and the upper floors earmarked for commercial and recreational leasing. The building includes 22 elevators, 10 escalators, and parking for 300 cars. MbPA plans to open the terminal’s upper levels to the public for retail, leisure, and dining, creating a vibrant waterfront destination even when no cruise ships are docked.

Cordelia Cruises, which uses Mumbai as its home base, currently operates twice a week. Officials expect cruise traffic to rise significantly in the coming years, buoyed by increasing interest in sea travel among Indian tourists. At present, an estimated three lakh Indians travel on cruises annually—most of them opting for ports abroad. With this new facility, international voyages can now begin from Mumbai itself.

In addition to inaugurating the terminal, minister Sonowal will also unveil the newly revamped Sagar Upvan Gardens at Colaba and a Shore-to-Ship electric power facility that enables vessels to plug into onshore electricity, reducing reliance on diesel generators and cutting emissions while at port.

At the same event, the minister will hand over a plot at Reay Road to the Hare Krishna Mission for a community kitchen. Also, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority—India’s largest container terminal—will receive office space in Mumbai for the first time, at Mallet Bunder.