MUMBAI: The NEET PG 2025 results announced on August 19 have led to a spate of complaints from doctors who appeared for the post-graduate entrance exam across the country. Confused and angered by the alleged major marks discrepancies, lack of transparency and irregularities in the examination and evaluation process, some doctors led by Dr Meghraj Roy filed a petition against the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) last month. It will be heard today, said the petitioners’ advocate Abhisht Hela. ‘Irregular’ NEET PG scores take medical students to SC’s door, petition to be heard today

The petition says that many students found a major discrepancy of 50 to 130 marks between the scores they had expected and those they received. Many candidates that HT spoke to pegged this even higher at 50 to 200 marks. The students said the marks were way off from their calculations after the exam from the recalls available on reliable online coaching platforms and prescribed textbooks.

The doctors also alleged that the number of questions attempted, as per the sheet summary shown immediately after the exam on the test centre computer screen, did not match with that mentioned in the scorecard. They further contended that their response sheets did not display all the attempted questions, making it impossible to verify the fairness of the evaluation process. The NEET PG 2025 examination was conducted by NBEMS on August 3 across the country.

The doctors added that NBEMS, in its reply to the RTIs filed by them, took recourse to the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) mentioned in the official information bulletin that every student has to sign before appearing for the exam. The NDA says that question papers are confidential, and students cannot share, disclose or even discuss them after the examination. The petition says that this is a violation of their freedom of speech and expression.

Another issue raised is that of missing roll numbers. The petition claims that results were sequential up to a point, but 655 roll numbers were missing, and later 509 random roll numbers appeared, some of them with unexpectedly high marks and ranks. Students also reported technical glitches during the exam, including inaccurate timers, questions being unmarked when moving to the next screen and technical shutdowns at centres.

The petition seeks the constitution of a Special Investigation Team or Judicial Committee to evaluate the NEET PG 2025 process and its declared results. The petitioners have also asked for NBEMS to be banned if it is found guilty and have demanded the release of the complete response sheets with all attempted questions so that students can verify their marks.

Despite repeated attempts, NMEMS officials were unavailable for comment.