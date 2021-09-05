Is Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi set to lose Raju Shetti as alliance partner?

The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) may lose the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha as an alliance partner as the ties between both the sides have strained.

Shetti on Saturday said that it is up to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – one of MVA’s major partners along with Shiv Sena and Congress – to fulfil the promise of giving one seat to his party in the legislative Council or “stabbing him in the back”.

He said at an appropriate time, he will do a “correct programme”, a term used by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in an election rally for dislodging the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

“The decision to fulfil the promise or stab [him] in the back has to be taken by the NCP. I don’t care. I didn’t go to them [MVA] begging for the position [of Council member]. I have not held a post for over two years but the respect among people for me has not reduced. I will do a correct programme at an appropriate time,” Shetti told reporters on Saturday.

His reaction came after speculations over MVA submitting a fresh list to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with one change in the list of 12 names – recommended by the state cabinet last November – to be appointed as governor-nominated members to the state legislative Council. A delegation of MVA leaders headed by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, along with deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, had met the governor on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has expressed his surprise on Shetti’s statements. He also rejected the speculations that MVA has requested Koshyari to remove Shetti’s name from the 12 nominees’ list.

“Based on his contribution in the fields of agriculture and cooperation, Shetti’s name was a part of the list submitted to the governor by CM and deputy CM. The decision [to appoint him as a member of legislative Council] was taken by us, but the final decision has to be made by the governor. I am surprised how he can make such a statement. We have honestly done our work. I have fulfilled the promise made [to him] and am waiting for the governor’s decision. What Shetti says is his choice,” Pawar said, responding to the Swabhimani Paksha leader’s remarks.

Shetti, a farmers’ leader, is currently holding a five-day-long march against MVA government, demanding more relief to the people affected by floods that had taken place in western Maharashtra in July. He said the relief package declared by MVA government is inadequate. NCP, which had recommended his name to the Council from the party, is reportedly upset with Shetti over his stand taken against MVA government.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar had on Thursday said that according to new information, a person who was defeated in a recently-held election cannot be nominated for the Upper House and that they are verifying the same. This triggered talks of MVA replacing Shetti’s name.

Shetti is a former parliamentarian from Hathkanangale constituency in western Maharashtra. His party was also part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2014 but chose to walk out of it for not fulfilling the promise to double the income input cost as minimum support price (MSP) of farm produce.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said Shetti will not continue with MVA if he is not appointed as an MLC.

“It is almost certain that Shetti will not continue his alliance with MVA if not appointed as an MLC. But even if he’s appointed, he will continue his fight in farmers’ interest and future clashes with MVA government are expected. One can’t deny the fact that Shetti was defeated by Shiv Sena parliamentarian Dhairyasheel Mane from Hathkanangale, which means if MVA decides to contest the general polls in 2024 as a coalition, then Mane will be the MVA candidate from that seat,” Desai said.

(With inputs from Yogesh M Joshi)