‘I’ve always paid the price for being vocal for OBCs’: Bhujbal

Newly inducted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister and prominent Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday told Hindustan Times that he was definitely not happy when he was excluded from the cabinet after the Mahayuti returned to power last year. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had spoken with deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar regarding his inclusion in the cabinet on two occasions prior to his recent induction, he said.

“I have always paid the price for being vocal on issues of the OBCs but will continue to do so,” the veteran leader known for his comebacks said during an interview. Edited excerpts:

Q: Are you happy to be back in the state cabinet?

Ans: Definitely. I played an important role in building this house. So, when I was asked to take a unceremonial exit, I felt bad. But now, the regret has reduced.

Q: Did you feel humiliated when you were left out?

Ans: Yes, it was humiliating for me. From Balasaheb Thackeray to Sharad Pawar, all the party bosses gave me good positions in power because I was useful for them. Even now, it was me who fought for the OBCs in Maharashtra (after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil sought reservation for the community within the OBC quota). I confronted the people (Maratha outfits) head on.

Q: Is it true that the Mahayuti was compelled to induct you in the cabinet considering the changing political situation and the forthcoming local polls?

Ans: That is not the only reason. Why did the Congress want me in 1991 (when he was made a minister for the first time) or in 1993 (when he was named the opposition leader in the legislative council)? Why did Balasaheb (Thackeray) make me the mayor of Mumbai twice? Because I like to throw myself into the assigned task. Maybe people like this face, this speech, this work – they have faith in me.

Q: It is being said that CM Fadnavis spoke to Ajit Pawar for your inclusion in the cabinet?

Ans: During the first cabinet expansion, Fadnavis asked Ajitdada not to keep me out. But he had probably made his decision. Even later, whenever Fadnavis got a chance, he insisted on inducting me as a minister. Sometimes, decisions need to be corrected, and that has happened.

Q: Some of your colleagues said you were denied a ministerial berth because you wanted to go to the Rajya Sabha.

Ans: Not at all. During the Lok Sabha elections, I didn’t ask for the ticket, but on the insistence of union home minister Amit Shah, I decided to fight from the Nashik seat. Since nothing happened, I changed my decision. Then during the first Rajya Sabha bypoll (June 18), I pitched my name but was told that Sunetratai (Ajit Pawar’s wife) had lost the (Lok Sabha) polls and needed to be accommodated. During the next Rajya Sabha bypoll (September 3), the party fielded Nitin Patil. I was told then that I was needed more in Maharashtra as we did not do well in the Lok Sabha poll and there was no guarantee that the Mahayuti would return to power.

During cabinet formation after the assembly polls, I was told to resign (as MLA) and go to the Rajya Sabha. I was also told to field (nephew) Sameer in field my place. I said then the situation was bad, and Sameer would not get elected. Not just that. There was a rift between communities across villages and I didn’t want to abandon the people who had fought for me. I said I would stay for a couple of years and when things improve, I would go. I thought they would have considered it. Till the day of the swearing in ceremony, I was not told that my name wasn’t in the list (of ministers). That was a big shock to me. But all is well that ends well.

Q: You openly criticised NCP president Ajit Pawar after being denied ministership.

Ans: Why not? If your younger brother insults you, won’t the elder brother get angry?

Q: With caste census and local polls on the horizon, OBCs could be in focus. As a prominent OBC leader, what do you think?

Ans: They (OBCs) have been in the focus for decades. (Former PM) VP Singh said that they are not a caste but a class that comprised thousands of castes and sub-castes. When BR Ambedkar resigned from the government, one of the reasons was that the government did not appoint a commission for OBC reservation. The fight has been on since then.

Q: Has the social situation in Maharashtra changed?

Ans: The answer to this question is a big yes. Manoj Jarange-Patil is responsible for this situation and the Maratha community suffered a great loss, because all other communities need to consider them as a big brother in the villages. The situation has still not improved. The rift within communities exists.

Q: Despite being a minister, you opposed the demand for Maratha reservation within the OBC quota.

Ans: For the last 35 years, I have been fighting for the community. This is the reason I left the Shiv Sena, for which I had to face a lot of trouble and paid a heavy price. But I will continue to raise my voice as the Mahayuti government has given Marathas reservation under a separate category (the matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court). Marathas are also availing benefits under the EWS (Economic Weaker Section) quota. Despite that, if they want a share of the OBC quota, someone will have to speak against it.

Q: Are you planning to work for OBCs at the national level?

Ans: Definitely. That is the reason I want to go to the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha. It would have benefited the party (NCP) too. The entire Ramleela Maidan in Delhi was packed and so was the Gandhi Maidan in 2006. Now I can work better than the past.

Q: Are you in favour of a merger of the two NCP factions?

Ans: Though it is my heartfelt wish that both factions should come together, it is impossible. It will definitely be beneficial for the party. The same is the case with the Shiv Sena – if both the Thackerays, Uddhav and Raj, come together, it would be great. But I don’t see it happening now.